Huge boost for LSG as fast- bowler cleared to join team for IPL 2025: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have received a boost ahead of their next IPL 2025 game as right-arm speedster Avesh Khan has been cleared to join the squad. According to ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI medical staff has given him the go-ahead and he will join the LSG squad next week.

The right-arm speedster had missed the opening game against the Delhi Capitals on Monday, March 24, in Vishakhapatnam, due to a knee problem. Avesh, who has also played for the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals during his IPL career, hasn't featured in a competitive game since January 2025. The 28-year-old had also been ruled out of Madhya Pradesh's final league match of the Ranji Trophy after he felt discomfort in his knee.

ESPNCricinfo report that Avesh had been undergoing rehab at the BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru and had one of his tests there on Monday. The right-arm speedster has claimed 74 scalps in 62 IPL matches thus far at 26.68 apiece alongside an economy rate of 8.87.

LSG's fast-bowling stocks already depleted due to injuries to Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan

LSG's fast-bowling department had been jolted even before they began their campaign. Shardul Thakur had replaced Mohsin Khan, while Mayank Yadav's toe injury has likely ruled him out of the entire edition.

The Super Giants, meanwhile, have started their campaign with a thrilling one-wicket defeat to the Capitals. The likes of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran came good with the bat, scoring a pair of blazing 70s to propel their side to 209/8 in 20 overs. Skipper Rishabh Pant notably perished for a duck after the franchise shelled out ₹27 crore on him.

However, despite having the Capitals at 7/3 and 66/5 at one stage, they could not close out the game. Ashutosh Sharma's whirlwind 66* took the Capitals over the line in the last over with one wicket to spare. With Avesh now reportedly fit, he could slot in when LSG face the SunRisers Hyderabad on March 27, Thursday.

