3 changes RCB should make after their loss to MI in WPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) find themselves in dire straits after a resounding defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their WPL 2023 clash at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6.

Having elected to bat first, Smriti Mandhana and Co. failed to put in the requisite performance and were skittled out for 158 inside 19 overs. Hayley Matthews and Natalie Sciver-Brunt then made light work of the target for MI as they romped home with a whopping 34 deliveries to spare.

With two crushing defeats, RCB desperately need to find a way to put their campaign back on track. It's imperative that they contemplate a few changes ahead of their next WPL 2023 clash against the Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, March 8.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Loss by 60 runs DC

Loss by 9 wickets MI



It’s been a tough start to the WPL for RCB



What needs to change? 🤔



📸: WPLT20



#WPL2023 #CricketTwitter Loss by 60 runsDCLoss by 9 wicketsMIIt’s been a tough start to the WPL for RCBWhat needs to change? 🤔📸: WPLT20 ❌ Loss by 60 runs 🆚 DC❌ Loss by 9 wickets 🆚 MIIt’s been a tough start to the WPL for RCB 🔴What needs to change? 🤔📸: WPLT20 #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/RsOq0qCD9v

Here, we assess three changes the Royal Challengers should make after their defeat to MI.

#1 Dane van Niekerk for Sophie Devine

Former South African captain Dane van Niekerk's prowess as an all-rounder requires no reiteration. She may have found herself out of the T20 World Cup squad but she brings a cutting edge that the RCB side have lacked thus far in WPL 2023.

With White Ferns skipper Sophie Devine failing to set the stage alight, she might have to make way to accommodate Van Niekerk in the playing XI. Devine hasn't bowled too frequently either in recent times, having not brought herself on throughout the T20 World Cup.

This has been reflected in her wicketless outings so far in WPL 2023 where she didn't look penetrative enough. Van Niekerk offers a wrist-spinning option and can easily slot in at No. 3, also freeing up Disha Kasat to open the batting so as to spread out the experience throughout the batting order.

#2 Komal Zanzad for Preeti Bose

Left-arm spinner Preeti Bose has endured two ordinary games so far in WPL 2023. She went wicketless against the Delhi Capitals, and although she picked up a wicket against MI, she hasn't posed enough threat per se.

Perhaps this is where RCB can add an X-factor to their bowling lineup in the form of Komal Zanzad. Having a left-arm seamer always brings a different dimension, and with Zanzad being an unknown commodity, she could spring a surprise on the opposition batters.

Should they decide to bench Bose, the team would be without a left-arm spinner. But with Van Niekerk adding a solid spin option and their bowling unit failing to deliver on true batting surfaces, an extra seamer who offers something different is a chance they must take.

#3 Erin Burns for Heather Knight

This might be harsh on Heather Knight given her all-round display against DC, but the England captain might have to make way if RCB are to lend wings to their lineup. Knight picked up a couple of wickets against the Capitals, but with Shreyanka Patil making the XI as the frontline off-spinner, she might not be used much with the ball.

Erin Burns could be looked at as a like-for-like replacement to that end. She has been in terrific form for New South Wales in the Women's National Cricket League, scoring runs in the middle order at a healthy strike rate.

Burns might be more of a natural fit at No. 5 than Knight, who is ideally better suited to batting at a position or two above that number. She offers more with the ball and is also a gun fielder. Hence, the Aussie is an option RCB must ponder ahead of their next WPL 2023 game.

Can RCB put their WPL 2023 campaign back on track after the trouncing against MI? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Can RCB put their WPL 2023 campaign back on track when they play Gujarat Giants on Wednesday? Yes No 0 votes