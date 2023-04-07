3 changes SRH should make for their IPL 2023 clash against LSG

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Lucknow Super Giants in Friday's IPL 2023 action at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. While the Super Giants have won one and lost one game, the Sunrisers have played only one game so far in the tournament. That didn't go well for the Bhuvneshwar Kumar-led side as they were thrashed by the Rajasthan Royals by a massive margin of 72 runs.

The Sunrisers have had four days of rest after their opening game and should be feeling fresh. They will also be bolstered by the arrival of their South African recruits, whose absence was felt in the first game in Hyderabad.

As such, they are likely to make a few changes to their playing 11. Here, we look at three changes SRH should make for their IPL 2023 clash against LSG:

#1 Aiden Markram in for Adil Rashid

CricTracker @Cricketracker



📸: Captain Aiden Markram joins Sunrisers Hyderabad team in Lucknow.📸: @SunRisers Captain Aiden Markram joins Sunrisers Hyderabad team in Lucknow.📸: @SunRisers https://t.co/un0pkd9FyZ

Adil Rashid was one of the very few bright spots for SRH in their embarrassing loss against Rajasthan. He bowled extremely well while the others were tonked around by the batters but unfortunately for him, someone has to make room for Aiden Markram. This is a brutal decision, but SRH do not have any choice, do they?

#2 Marco Jansen in for Fazalhaq Farooqui

In what is quite a straightforward swap, Marco Jansen should walk into the playing 11 at the expense of Fazalhaq Farooqui. Farooqui had a decent outing against the Royals but Jansen is a lethal bowler who will pose a difficult challenge to the opposition's batters thanks to his height and skill. He also comes with batting credentials, which will be a massive boost for a side that has lost by a margin of 72 runs.

#3 Heinrich Klassen in for Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is a sensational batter who has a tremendous record in T20 internationals but there is a school of thought which suggests that he may have to vacate his position for the side to accommodate Heinrich Klassen, who is the man in form.

Klassen smashed a remarkable 119 from 61 balls in a recent ODI against the West Indies. That innings will be fresh in the memory of the SRH management, who will be hoping the franchise can get their first points on the board with his inclusion. This might just give him an edge over the swashbuckling Phillips.

