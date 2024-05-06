3 concerns for LSG after massive loss to KKR in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 98 runs in match number 54 of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, May 5.

Bowling first after winning the toss, LSG conceded 235-6. The disappointing performance in the field was followed by a dismal show with the bat, as Lucknow were bundled out for 137 in 16.1 overs.

The Super Giants' loss to the Knight Riders was their fifth defeat in 11 matches in IPL 2024. They are fifth in the points table, with 12 points and a net run rate of -0.371.

While LSG remain in contention for the playoffs, we analyze three major concerns for the franchise following their massive loss to KKR:

#1 Lack of potency in bowling

When Mayank Yadav won back-to-back Player of the Match for his brilliant spells against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in consecutive matches, Lucknow seemed to have discovered a genuine match-winner with the ball. However, his injuries have hampered the side massively.

Keeping Mayank's two stunning fast bowling spells aside, Lucknow Super Giants have mostly struggled in the bowling department as a unit.

If we look at the bowling stats for IPL 2024, medium pacer Yash Thakur is Lucknow's leading wicket-taker. He has 11 scalps in nine matches. However, barring the five-fer against Gujarat Titans, he has struggled to make an impact.

Naveen-ul-Haq has done a decent job, claiming 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.40. However, there has been nothing substantial from the rest. Left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan has picked up nine wickets in eight games; leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi only seven in 11, and Krunal Pandya five in 11, while Matt Henry has picked up one wicket in three games.

#2 Poor form of key LSG batters

Not only the bowling, LSG's batting department has also produced disappointing returns.

Skipper KL Rahul has done well with the willow and is the leading run-getter for the franchise this season. In 11 matches, he has 431 runs at an average of 39.18 and a strike rate of 141.31. However, there have been games when he has lost his batting rhythm completely.

Nicholas Pooran was superb in the first half in the finishing role, but his numbers have not been too great in recent matches. Perhaps, LSG missed a trick by not promoting him up the order in a few games.

Overall, Pooran has still produced impressive numbers - 315 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 159.09. But his form could definitely have been utilized in a better way.

One of the major reasons for Lucknow's struggles in batting has been opener Quinton de Kock's poor form. The left-hander batter struck two fifties in his first three innings in IPL 2024 but has crossed the half-century mark only once in his last six visits to the crease.

It hasn't helped that Devdutt Padikkal - 38 runs in six innings - has had a horror run with the willow as well.

#3 Overdependence on Marcus Stoinis

Seasoned LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been one of the standout performers for the franchise with the bat in IPL 2024. The big-hitting right-hander has 352 runs in 11 innings at an average of 39.11 and an impressive strike rate of 153.71.

The Super Giants, though, have been overdependent on Stoinis' batting in recent games. The 34-year-old has been the Player of the Match in both of LSG's last two triumphs in IPL 2024.

The right-handed batter struck a magnificent 124* off 63, clobbering 13 fours and six sixes, to singlehandedly pull off a stiff chase of 211 against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. He also contributed 62 off 45 in the four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Stoinis was dismissed for a duck against Rajasthan Royals in the home clash, though, and Lucknow lost by seven wickets. Against KKR on Sunday, he was the top-scorer with 36 off 21, while none of the other batters touched the 30-run mark.

