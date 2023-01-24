3 CSK players who can be the IPL 2023 MVP

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will turn up in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year under the steward leadership of MS Dhoni. This could probably be the last year for India's most decorated player in the franchise tournament.

The four-time IPL winners will strive for enhancement in performance after finishing ninth in the points table with just four wins in IPL 2022.

Despite a dismal season last year, the team management made a handful of changes to their squad for IPL 2023. Only seven players were purchased from the auction to complete a 25-member squad.

The IPL has a special award every year for an individual for their excellence throughout the season. In the initial years of the league, the award was recognized as the "IPL Man of the Series Award" before it was changed to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in 2013.

Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Buttler is the current holder of the MVP award in the IPL for having an astounding season last year with the bat. He amassed 863 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 149.05, including four centuries and as many fifties.

Surprisingly, no CSK player has ever won the MVP award in the 15 years of the cash-rich league. They can end the wait for one with the presence of quality talented stars in their squad.

Let's take a look at three players from CSK who can win the IPL 2023 MVP award.

#1 Ben Stokes

CSK had to break the bank to rope in the England all-rounder for a whopping sum of ₹16.25 crore during the mini-auction held last year. Stokes will return to the IPL after two seasons and will reunite with Dhoni after the two played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017.

Stokes has shifted his focus to red-ball cricket after being appointed as England's Test captain, yet he played a crucial role in England's 2022 T20 World Cup title. Stokes was unbeaten on 52 as England chased 138 on a tricky Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch with one over to spare.

Stokes has played 43 IPL games between 2017 and 2021, scoring 920 runs at a strike rate of 134.50 and picking up 28 wickets at an average of 34.79.

The star England all-rounder bagged the MVP award in IPL 2017 where he amassed 316 runs and claimed 12 wickets in as many matches.

#2 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali brings much-needed balance to this CSK setup. He has batted in all positions from opening to No.6 in that batting order. He also has an off-spin to offer in the middle overs to break down some vital partnerships.

Moeen played a key role in his first season for CSK in IPL 2021, scoring 357 runs with the bat at a strike rate of 137.30 and picking up six wickets at an economy of 6.35.

The England all-rounder has amassed 910 runs in 42 IPL innings at a strike rate of close to 144, while he has snapped 24 wickets at an average of 26.12. Moeen could play as a finisher next season if Dhoni promotes himself up the batting order.

#3 Deepak Chahar

The Indian pacer has been dealing with a series of injuries that have constantly ruled him out of major tournaments. He missed last year's IPL due to multiple injuries despite fetching INR 14 crore in the 2022 mega auction.

Chahar is currently recovering from a hamstring injury, which he sustained during the second ODI against Bangladesh last month in Dhaka. Hopefully, the pacer should be completely fit to play in the IPL in the next two months.

Chahar is Dhoni's go-to bowler as the CSK captain tries to get at least three overs from the pacer in powerplay overs. Chahar has picked up 58 wickets in as many IPL matches for the Yellow Army at an economy rate of 7.70. The Rajasthan-born fast bowler was part of the franchise's title-winning campaigns in 2018 and 2021.

With the IPL likely to return to the home and away formats, Chahar might enjoy bowling the new ball in different conditions like he did in 2019, his most successful season in the IPL with the ball where he scalped 22 wickets at 21.90.

