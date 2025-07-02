3 CSK players RR can target in exchange for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026 ft. Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings, in a report from Cricbuzz, have admitted to thinking of adding India T20 wicketkeeper-batter and Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson to their ranks. This must be in adherence to their strategy of transitioning from their current wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni.

Dhoni, almost 44, is on his last legs, and it is the right time to have someone else take up his boots. Samson, one of the most successful batters in the IPL (4704 runs in 177 matches), fits the bill perfectly. However, it remains to be seen if RR agree to a swap with CSK since Samson is one of their most high-profile players.

Samson has played for just two sides so far in the IPL - RR and Delhi Capitals - and it will be quite a change for him if he does make it to Chepauk. In 2025, he could play in just nine matches due to injury issues, but amassed 285 runs at 35.62 in them. He effected five dismissals behind the stumps as well.

In this listicle, we take a look at three players whom RR can target in return for Samson:

#3 Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube could be one of the players whom RR can target in return for Samson. The arrival of Dube is bound to bolster their middle-order, especially as he is a left-hander and can add a lot of variety. Add to the fact that he is an excellent hitter of spin, and you have a near-complete package in your hands.

RR would have liked it even more if Dube were bowling, but they will be keen enough on having him on their side. While his lack of cohesive footwork may make it a tad challenging for him to play on the dusty, slow surfaces of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Dube's strength against spin will be duly noted.

Dube did not have the best of times in IPL 2025, although he managed to make himself seem useful with a handy 357 runs in 14 matches. Although his overall strike rate in the IPL is 143.66, it dropped to 132.22 in IPL 2025. These are factors RR must keep in mind.

#2 Urvil Patel

Wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel will provide a like-for-like change for Samson if RR decide to ask for him. However, the Jaipur-based franchise need to note that Patel is still new to the IPL, having just made his debut in the 2025 edition, and does not have a lot of experience under his belt.

Nonetheless, Patel is one for the future, as was seen in the brisk 31 and 37 he scored against Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, respectively. Patel ended the season with a humongous strike rate of 212.50, and struck five boundaries and six sixes in the three innings he batted (one of which was a 0).

RR usually like to bet on young talent, and the 26-year-old Patel could be a good option for them if they choose to let go of Samson.

#1 Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Priyansh Arya of Punjab Kings during the 2025 IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 30, 2025, in Chennai, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images)

RR could target seamer Khaleel Ahmed in exchange for Samson as well. The left-arm pacer took 15 wickets in IPL 2025 and was one of the few bright spots in the CSK camp. In 2024, when he played for Delhi Capitals, Ahmed was equally impressive, returning with 17 scalps in 14 games.

Ahmed, who is from and plays domestic cricket for Rajasthan, will not mind moving to his state-based franchise in case the offer comes along. He will quickly be designated as the leader of the RR bowling attack, confounding opposition batters with his inswingers, accuracy with line and length, and raw pace.

