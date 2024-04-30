3 England players who will miss IPL 2024 playoffs because of Pakistan series ft. Jos Buttler

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has crossed the halfway mark and the competition between teams to make it to the top four has intensified. The tournament this season has been dominated by batters, and several teams rely heavily on their power-hitters.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, teams have started announcing their tentative squads. Defending champions England named a 15-member squad on Tuesday, April 30, that will face Pakistan in four T20Is before heading for the World Cup.

With the Pakistan series, which starts on May 22, 2024, acting as a dress rehearsal for the two sides, the ECB took a tough call by denying the members of the squad to play in the IPL 2024 playoffs, which will take place around the same time.

As a result, several English players will be exiting the IPL to join their national side with the World Cup in focus. Though it won’t be much of an issue for the teams in the bottom half of the points table, the teams in contention to make it to the top four will face a setback when their star players leave.

That being said, let’s look at three England players who will miss the IPL 2024 playoffs due to the T20I series against Pakistan.

#3 Phil Salt

Phil Salt of Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2024. (Credit: BCCI)

The powerful opening batter is representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing 17th edition of the IPL. He has been in great form this season and has contributed massively towards his team’s success as KKR have maintained their place in the top four.

Phil Salt has so far scored 392 runs in nine matches at a commendable average of 49. He is currently the fifth-highest run-scorer of IPL 2024, and his absence will lead to a major setback for KKR. The two-time champions have bagged six wins in nine matches thus far, and have high chances of booking their playoff berth.

KKR have one of the strongest opening combinations this season. Salt and Sunil Narine have taken their side to newer heights as the Knights eye for their third IPL title. Thus, the former missing out on the playoff contests will lead to KKR making last-moment forced changes to the lineup.

#2 Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings at IPL 2024. (Credit: BCCI)

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will miss the services of Moeen Ali if they make it to the playoffs this year. Currently placed third in the points table, CSK too are in the race to book a top-four spot.

The Men in Yellow will be in trouble when Mustafizur Rahman leaves the side to join the Bangladesh squad to fulfill his national duties this week. Soon after filling up the pacer’s spot in the XI, the CSK think tank will have to go for a like-for-like replacement for Moeen.

Though the spin-bowling all-rounder was not a part of CSK’s scheme of things in the initial games, he has been a regular in the past few matches but his exit might not hurt the team. With Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner in their ranks, CSK need not worry much.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his century against RCB. (Credit: BCCI)

One of the biggest names to be missing out on the IPL playoffs will be Jos Buttler, the Rajasthan Royals opener. The England captain has been in top form this year again, having scored two centuries in eight outings, of which one came amid an injury struggle.

The Royals are ruling on top of the points table for weeks now, and the inaugural champions’ place in the playoffs is almost confirmed. Of the nine matches played, they have lost just one and will be aiming to keep the momentum going in the remaining five games.

Buttler has been a regular figure in RR’s lineup and his absence would prove to be a massive setback for the Jaipur-based franchise, who look to lift their second IPL title. RR have been a force to be reckoned with, and the team will have to bring in a reliable player at the top of the order in this year’s batter-dominated tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback