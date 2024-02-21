3 fast bowlers KKR could have signed instead of Dushmantha Chameera for IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Gus Atkinson for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Atkinson, who hadn't played in the IPL previously, was roped in by KKR at the auction last year at a base price of ₹1 crore. The franchisee didn't state any reason for his withdrawal.

Chameera, who joined the franchise at a base price of ₹50 lakh, comes with previous IPL experience. The right-arm pacer had already represented Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and most recently Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

"Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of INR 50 lakh," said a statement from IPL.

Dushmantha Chameera has struggled with a shoulder injury that kept him out of action for most of 2023. He recently returned to action and participated in ILT20. He was also part of the Sri Lankan squad for the Afghanistan series.

While Chameera brings some much-needed international experience, there were a few better options available for Kolkata to look at. On that note, let's a look at three fast bowlers KKR could have signed instead of Dushmantha Chameera.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood would have been a perfect fit for the Knight Riders. The senior fast bowler recently stated that he is looking to play as much cricket as possible to remain in the best possible shape ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Hazlewood, known for maintaining tight lines and lengths, brings a lot to the table. He has picked up 35 wickets from 27 IPL matches with the best figures of 4/35. The right-arm pacer has represented Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

He is currently seen in action for Australia in the T20I series against New Zealand.

#2 Ben Dwarshuis

The left-arm fast bowler brings a different dimension to the bowling attack and could have been a good backup option for Mitchell Starc.

Ben Dwarshuis, 29, has significant T20 experience under his belt, having already played 123 games in the format. He has scalped 154 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls, at an economy of just above eight.

Dwarshuis was part of the Sydney Sixers side that recently played in the Big Bash League (BBL) final, where they lost to the Brisbane Heat. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.04.

#3 Adam Milne

The lanky right-arm pacer is known for his express pace and was once considered the fastest New Zealand bowler since Shane Bond.

While injuries have plagued his career, Milne has succeeded when he gets an opportunity. He has 57 T20I wickets from 50 games for the Blackcaps, including one five-wicket and two four-wicket hauls.

Milne would've certainly boosted KKR's lineup as they aim to lift their third IPL title and first one in a decade.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App