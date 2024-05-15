3 foreign players who first impressed in PSL and then got a chance in IPL ft. Tom Kohler-Cadmore

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is arguably the best T20 competition currently. Players from all parts of the world dream of playing in the league, but it isn't easy to earn an IPL franchise's attention.

Once a team notices a special talent, they generally don't shy away from spending the big bucks to acquire his services. Other than T20Is, overseas players also have multiple other T20 leagues across the globe to perform well in and attract the attention of IPL teams.

One such league is the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Quite a few foreign players have played in both the PSL and IPL. Here, we look at three players who made it to the Indian Premier League after impressive performances in the PSL.

#1 IPL's newest debutant Tom Kohler-Cadmore

England's uncapped wicketkeeper batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore has been in top demand across T20 leagues. He was a part of the Abu Dhabi T10 League as well, but some of his best performances came in the PSL.

Tom has represented Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, playing 27 matches, where he scored 586 runs, including four half-centuries. Last year in PSL 2023, he played a magnificent knock of 92 runs for Peshawar Zalmi against the Karachi Kings.

After his top-class performances in multiple T20 leagues, including the PSL, Tom made it to the IPL. He made his debut for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in Guwahati on Wednesday, May 15, scoring 18 runs off 23 balls with two fours and one six.

#2 Harry Brook

Harry Brook emerged as one of England's best Test batters after Brendon McCullum took over as the team's head coach. Brook also bagged a mega deal in IPL 2023 from Sunrisers Hyderabad, who spent ₹13.25 crore to acquire his services. This season, he earned a deal from Delhi Capitals but did not play due to personal reasons.

Brook played for Lahore Qalandars in the 2022 season of PSL. The right-handed batter aggregated 264 runs in 10 matches at an average of 52.8 and a strike rate of 171.42. His highest score that season was 102*.

#3 Tim David

Singapore-based batter Tim David came into the spotlight while playing for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League. He played six matches for Lahore, amassing 180 runs at a strike rate of 166.66.

The right-handed batter's highest score in that season was 64*. Notably, he had the highest batting average (45) among all Lahore Qalandars players. Big names like Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Dunk and Joe Denly played for Lahore that season, but David had the highest average.

Soon after PSL 2021, David earned his maiden Indian Premier League deal as a replacement signing by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In 2022, he moved to Mumbai Indians and continues to be a part of the franchise.