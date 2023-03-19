Virat Kohli has scored 75 centuries in international cricket, which puts him second on the list of batters with the most centuries. Kohli is only behind the great Sachin Tendulkar, who managed to score 100 centuries over the course of his 24-year long career for India.

The Delhi-born batter's talent has been there for everyone to see right from his early days as a cricketer. Once he started delivering consistent performances for India, many pundits, ex-cricketers and fans felt that he might have a chance at breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries.

Here, we look at three former cricketers who believe Kohli can score 100 international centuries.

3 former cricketers who believe Virat Kohli can score 100 international centuries

#1 Suresh Raina

In a recent chat with sports portal Sports Yaari, Suresh Raina said that he is quite confident that Virat Kohli will equal Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international tons.

"For sure he will get top 100 centuries," Raina said.

He also hopes that Kohli retains his form in what will be a huge year for Indian cricket, with the World Test Championship Final and the 50-over World Cup scheduled to be played later this year.

#2 Ricky Ponting

Back in September last year, former Australian World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting said that he believes Virat Kohli can manage to break Sachin Tendulkar's record. He said this on an episode of ICC Review after Kohli notched up his 71st international century and his first in almost three years.

"Look, I will never say never with Virat, because you know once he gets on a bit of a roll, you know how hungry he is and how keen for the success he is. I will never say never that's for sure," Ponting said.

#3 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently said that he feels Virat Kohli will certainly go past the little master's record. He said that Kohli still has age on his side and added that his incredible fitness will help him play for years to come.

“It's certainly possible. I think he can score more than 100 centuries. Two things favor Virat here: his age, and his fitness. He's 34 but his fitness is that of a 24-year-old cricketer. He's way ahead in that aspect,” Harbhajan said.

