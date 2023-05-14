3 former CSK players who are now with KKR in IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14. It will be a keenly-contested game as both teams will want to desperately emerge on the right side of the result.

While it is a must-win game for KKR since a loss here could mean the end of the road for them. Having won five games out of 12 matches, KKR need to win both of their matches with a huge margin to have any chance of qualification.

On the other hand, CSK has won seven matches out of 12, while one was abandoned. They will need just another win to ensure their entry into the IPL 2023 playoffs.

With both CSK and KKR having won two out of their last three matches, they are both in good form before entering this encounter.

Adding further excitement to this riveting contest is the fact that several players from both teams have played for the opposing side in previous years. This insight into the other team's strengths and weaknesses makes this clash more interesting.

On that note, let us take a look at three former CSK players that play for KKR in IPL 2023.

#1 Shardul Thakur (KKR)

Shardul Thakur played for CSK between 2018 and 2021. In 48 matches for the franchise, he picked up 55 wickets. In spite of being a fine batter down the order, as proven in Test cricket on numerous occasions, he has not gotten enough chances in T20 cricket with the bat yet.

So far, he has played for the Punjab Kings (PBKS), now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC) and now for the Knight Riders.

For Kolkata this year, he has picked up just four wickets in nine matches at an extremely expensive economy rate of 11.13. With the bat too, barring a half-century against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) he is yet to deliver the goods. Thakur will be looking to change that against his former side tonight.

#2 Tim Southee (KKR)

Tim Southee played for CSK way back in IPL 2011. In five matches for the franchise, he picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 8.73. Since then, he has played for the Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians, Bangalore, and now the Kolkata-based franchise. He has been one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket in the last decade.

From 2021 onwards, he has been part of the Kolkata side. In 14 matches for the franchise, he has scalped 19 wickets. However, he has just played two matches for the franchise this year and doesn't seem to be a part of their plans this year.

#3 Narayan Jagadeesan (KKR)

Narayan Jagadeesan was first picked by CSK way back in IPL 2018. He made his debut for the franchise in IPL 2020 against RCB. He was again picked by CSK in 2022. He scored 73 runs in the three games he played. Prior to this season, he was picked by the Knight Riders on the back of a strong show in domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu.

In six matches for Kolkata in this year's cash-rich league, he has scored just 89 runs at an average of 14.83 and a strike rate of 109.88. If given a chance against his former side in front of his home fans, he will look to come good.

