Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) find themselves right next to each other in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table. The two sides are scheduled to face each other in a crucial encounter that will strengthen their playoff credentials in what is expected to be a tight race for the top four.

PBKS have been on the receiving end of back-to-back high-scoring encounters, winning and losing one apiece. They were involved in a run-fest against MI as well during the reverse fixture at the Wankhede Stadium. PBKS emerged winners by 13 runs that day, courtesy of Arshdeep Singh's exemplary death-over exploits.

MI, much like their opposition, are desperate for momentum and wish to string together a set of victories. The five-time winners have a notorious reputation for finishing the season strongly and this fixture could prove to be the catalyst that they need ahead of their crucial weekend fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) away from home.

The two sides have shared a storied rivalry ever since their first meeting in 2008 and have hosted some of the best players in the business over the years.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who were once part of MI and are currently representing PBKS in IPL 2023.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

The current PBKS skipper was once a part of the MI setup from 2009 to 2010. He was a member of the squad that made it to the 2010 IPL final, where MI lost to CSK.

Shikhar Dhawan did not have the greatest of times batting at the top of the order for MI. In the 2009 season, he played five matches, scoring only 40 runs. The 2010 campaign was better in comparison and he had a longer run as well with 191 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 112.35.

The left-handed batter was subsequently released and then went on to join the now-defunct Deccan Chargers for two more seasons before etching his legacy with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

#2 Jitesh Sharma

Among the best Indian finishers on the circuit right now, Jitesh Sharma had a breakthrough season in 2022 when he featured consistently for the Punjab Kings.

The 29-year-old has been performing at the domestic level with Vidarbha for several years and he was also part of the Mumbai Indians camp in 2016 and 2017. The MI coaching staff played a big role in honing Sharma's skills, but he could not break into the playing XI during his years with the Rohit Sharma-led side.

He recently stated that although he represents PBKS, his favorite batters remain MI stalwarts, Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav. The wicketkeeper-batter received his maiden national call-up in January 2023 for the T20I series against Sri Lanka following Sanju Samson's injury.

#3 Rahul Chahar

The leg-spinner was roped in by MI at the 2018 IPL auction for a sum of ₹1.9 crore after a bidding war against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He spent several fruitful years with the franchise and was an integral part of the iconic MI team that secured back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020.

He was released ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and went on to join PBKS despite MI putting in a couple of strong bids to rope him back in.

The leg-spinner is not having the best of the season, having taken only three wickets in nine matches so far. He will be hopeful of regaining his form with a strong showing against his former side.

Apart from the aforementioned names, Rishi Dhawan is yet another former MI player who is part of PBKS in IPL 2023.

Who will win the upcoming contest between PBKS and MI in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

