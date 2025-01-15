3 former Mumbai Indians players who are part of MI Emirates for ILT20 2025 ft. Kieron Pollard

The MI Emirates have had a mixed start to their campaign in the International League T20 2025 (ILT20 2025). They suffered a close defeat in their opening game against the Dubai Capitals but bounced back swiftly to beat them in the return fixture by 26 runs.

In the second meeting of ILT20 2025, the MI Emirates batted first and posted 187/7 in their 20 overs. Tom Banton and skipper Nicholas Pooran scored half-centuries, while veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard chipped in with a 19-ball 22 runs.

In reply, Shai Hope got the Dubai Capitals off to an excellent start but lacked support at the other end. The West Indies player smashed a dashing 101 off 59 balls, while the second-best score was 16. The Capitals could only manage 161/6 in their quote of overs, losing the match by 26 runs. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece for the Emirates.

A couple of former Mumbai Indians (MI) played key roles as the MI Emirates bounced back to victory against Dubai. On that note, let's look at three former Mumbai Indians players who are part of MI Emirates for ILT20 2025.

#1 Alzarri Joseph

The lanky West Indian pacer, who picked up two wickets in MI Emirates' second ILT20 2025 game, made his IPL debut with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Alzarri Joseph played only three games that season but made a lasting impact with a six-wicket haul. During MI's match against the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019, Joseph returned with figures of 6/12, including a maiden, to bowl them out for 96.

The right-arm pacer went wicketless in the remaining two games and aggregated six scalps in three for the five-time champions.

Joseph never really managed to establish himself in the IPL. He played 16 games for the Gujarat Titans, picking up 14 wickets. Last year, he was seen playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scalping one wicket in three games.

#2 Dwayne Bravo

While Dwayne Bravo earned legendary status while playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the West Indian all-rounder began his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians.

He spent three seasons with the franchise, representing them in 30 matches. Bravo scored 457 runs and took 26 wickets.

Bravo then represented the Super Kings for 10 seasons until 2022 before announcing his IPL retirement. He played key roles in CSK winning five IPL titles in the history of the tournament. Overall, Bravo has amassed 1560 runs and picked up 183 wickets in 163 IPL games.

The former West Indies skipper is one of the best all-rounders of the current generation. A globe-trotter in a true sense, Kieron Pollard has left his impact in every T20 league he has been a part of.

Since his debut in 2009, Pollard has only represented the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He has been one of their core players until the 2022 season, playing significant roles with both the bat and the ball in all their five title-winning campaigns. Pollard has aggregated 3412 runs in 181 IPL games, including 16 fifties, and picked up 69 wickets, with a best figure of 4/44.

Currently, Kieron Pollard is the batting coach of the franchise in the IPL. He took charge ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

