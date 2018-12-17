×
3 former Mumbai Indians stars who could make a comeback to the team at the auction

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
628   //    17 Dec 2018, 12:59 IST

Image result for rohit sharma mumbai indians

The Mumbai Indians have established themselves as a powerhouse in the Indian Premier League in the last few seasons. This feat has been possible due to the commitment which their players have given on the cricket field.

Also, the one primary reason for their dominance has been that they have retained their core group consisting of proven performers and built a side around them. The Mumbai Indians last season let go off Buttler and Rayudu very easily in the auction.

Hence, they should not make the same mistake again and continue to strengthen their philosophy by signing these three players back at the auction on Tuesday.

Let us have a look at the three ex-Mumbai Indians stars who could make a comeback to the franchise at the auction.

#3 Lendl Simmons

St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament
St Lucia Stars v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Lendl Simmons was one of the star players for the Mumbai Indians who helped them to win the IPL trophy in 2013. He, alongside Parthiv Patel, formed a dangerous and adventurous opening pair for the Mumbai Indians in the 2015 season. Despite giving a suitable platform from the top for the team in almost every match he played, Simmons was highly under-rated and never received the accolades as much as Rohit Sharma or Pollard for his contribution to the team.

He served the Mumbai Indians faithfully and gave a crucial edge to the side through his runs as an opener in critical matches.

Having scored 1079 runs in 29 matches at an impressive average of 39.96 and strike rate of 126.64 for the Mumbai Indians in his IPL career, Simmons is available at a base price of ₹75 lakhs at the auction on Tuesday. Hence, it is expected of Mumbai Indians to sign back their proven performer at the auction.

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
