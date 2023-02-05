3 former RCB players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) willl be one of the favorites for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time finalists reached Qualifier 2 in the previous edition and will look to go a step further this year after making some additions to their squad in the IPL 2023 auction.

Over the last few years, RCB have attempted to retain a strong core and build around them, something that wasn't their strategy in the first few editions of the IPL. The likes of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel have been associated with the franchise for quite a while now.

Unfortunately, though, the Royal Challengers have had to let a few names go and these players have gone on to become integral parts of other IPL sides. Here are three former RCB players who will be crucial for their current teams in IPL 2023.

Honorable Mentions: Quinton de Kock, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

South Africa v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Shimron Hetmyer was once part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with a lot of criticism leveled at the way the franchise used his batting services. In five innings, he managed 90 runs at an average of 18 and a strike rate of 123.29. Once he was promoted to No. 4, the southpaw smashed his highest IPL score to date, 75.

RCB didn't hold on to the underperforming Hetmyer, though. After two seasons elsewhere, the West Indian made his way to the Rajasthan Royals, who have got the best out of him in a finisher's role. In 15 innings for RR, he has 314 runs at an average of 39.25 and a strike rate of 153.92.

In IPL 2023, Hetmyer will have some support from the newly signed Jason Holder but will have a lot on his shoulders. If RR want to use Riyan Parag up the order, he will need to ensure that the side get explosive finishes to their innings.

#2 Avesh Khan

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

It isn't common knowledge that Avesh Khan once played for RCB. He turned out for the franchise in one game back in 2017, scalping one wicket while conceding 23 runs. Like Hetmyer, he too played for the Delhi Capitals before finding a new home in the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

The Lucknow Super Giants snaffled Avesh, who scalped 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.73 last year. He had to lead the pace attack, which was without the injured Mark Wood. The tall fast bowler might have to take up similar responsibilities this year as breakout star Mohsin Khan has been on the sidelines since the conclusion of IPL 2022.

Avesh has lost favor in the national side as well. He could welcome his role at LSG during the upcoming season, which is bound to be one that puts him at the forefront of things.

#1 Tim David

BBL - Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes

Tim David had a brief spell at RCB during the 2021 IPL season after being signed as a replacement for Finn Allen. The big-hitting batter played only one game for the franchise, scoring one run.

David was a big-money purchase at the IPL 2022 mega-auction as the Mumbai Indians acquired his services. Although they opted to field Kieron Pollard ahead of him for most of the campaign, he ended up playing eight games for the five-time champions. In those matches, the Australian international scored 186 runs at an average of 37.2 and a ridiculous strike rate of 216.28.

David is one of the best middle-order batters in the world right now in T20 cricket. He's bound to be an integral part of a recovering MI side in IPL 2023, and RCB will definitely regret their decision to let him go.

