3 glaring issues SRH failed to address at the IPL 2025 auction ft. lower-order batters

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) chose to spend exorbitant amounts of money on their retentions ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. They were always going to struggle at the mega event, which saw them desperately try to allocate their budget across the various holes on their roster.

While Hyderabad do have a squad capable of challenging for the playoff spots, they arguably don't have enough bases covered to be labeled favorites for the title. Pat Cummins and Co. will need their big guns to fire on all cylinders if they are to replicate their performances from last season.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

On that note, here are three glaring issues SRH failed to address at the IPL 2025 auction.

#3 SRH have virtually no lower-order batters

SRH have a number of top-order batters, but they have no specialists who can bat in the lower-middle order. Last year, it was Shahbaz Ahmad and Abdul Samad who took up those roles, but both players have moved to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2025.

Now, the SunRisers' first-choice playing XI could have Cummins as high as No. 7, followed by two fast bowlers and two leg-spinners. Even if they want to bring in a batting impact sub, their options are Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby and Aniket Verma, all of whom aren't used to batting outside the top six.

Abhinav Manohar, who might have to play as a finisher during IPL 2025, is clearly more suited to taking on spin. SRH didn't do nearly enough to replace the likes of Shahbaz, Samad and Marco Jansen.

#2 Ishan Kishan's signing looks out of place for the Orange Army

Surprisingly, SRH splashed big money on Ishan Kishan despite having Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. Moreover, they had their wicket-keeping covered by retaining Heinrich Klaasen ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Kishan is reportedly in excellent nick in the preseason camp, but there's no doubt that No. 3 might not bring out the best in him. The left-hander has been known to get bogged down by spin in the middle overs, while hard lengths have also troubled him at times.

Kishan's presence also limits the usage of the aforementioned domestic top-order batters. It was a curious signing by Hyderabad, and it'll be interesting to see if they can find a way to make it work.

#1 Hyderabad don't have quality finger-spinners

SRH are so short on quality spinners that they might have to play Adam Zampa and Rahul Chahar in tandem, with Abhishek Sharma serving as the third option. They don't have a single player in their first-choice side who can take the ball away from left-handers, and that could be a major issue for them during the upcoming season.

Kamindu Mendis will likely struggle to make the side, while all the other frontline bowling options on the bench are fast bowlers. Almost every team needs a solid finger-spin duo who can at least chip in with a few overs on friendly tracks or against favorable matchups, but SRH didn't cover this basic requirement of a good T20 squad.

Now, the Orange Army might be found wanting on venues that don't play into the hands of Cummins and his pace battery.

