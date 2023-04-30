3 highest run chases at CSK's Chepauk Stadium 

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in a thrilling final-ball finish in Tata IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30. With the result, PBKS have climbed to the fifth spot while CSK are placed fourth.

Batting first, CSK posted a competitive total of 200 runs on the board. The hosts' batting effort was headlined by Devon Conway (92* runs off 52 balls), who struck an excellent half-century. Captain M.S. Dhoni provided the perfect finish, with two sixes off the last two balls to propel his side to a score of 200.

In reply, PBKS were always in the game as most of their batters contributed with quick-fire cameos. In the end, Sikandar Raza kept his cool and helped his team cross the finish line. They became the first team to successfully chase a 200-run total against CSK at Chepauk.

On that note, here's a look at the highest run-chases at the Chepauk Stadium in the IPL.

#1 CSK vs RCB, IPL 2012 (Chased 206 runs)

With CSK needing 43 runs off the final two overs, it seemed that the match was all but over. However, Albie Morkel took full advantage of Virat Kohli bowling the penultimate over for RCB and smashed him for 28 runs. CSK still needed 15 runs from Vinay Kumar's final over.

When Morkel was dismissed on the second delivery, CSK found themselves in deep trouble. RCB appeared to be in control but Dwayne Bravo smashed a four off a no-ball and a six to turn the contest around. Thereafter came a single and a dot ball. Finally, Ravindra Jadeja edged one to the fence and led his side to victory with two runs needed off the final ball.

#2 CSK vs KKR, IPL 2018 (Chased 203 runs)

Shane Watson (42 runs off 19 balls) and Sam Billings (56 runs off 23 balls) kept CSK alive in their chase of 203 against KKR. CSK needed 17 runs off the final over against Vinay Kumar, with Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo at the crease.

Dwayne Bravo hit a six off a no-ball and picked up a couple off the free hit to start the over. The next three balls were all singles along with a wide. With four runs needed off the last two deliveries, Jadeja struck a six to take his side home in CSK's first home game after a two-year hiatus from the IPL.

#3 CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023 (Chased 201 runs)

Almost all PBKS' batters played quickfire cameos, Shikhar Dhawan (28), Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21). PBKS needed nine runs off the last over and were up against Sri Lankan sensation Matheesha Pathirana with Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan at the crease.

A good start to the over by Pathirana meant that PBKS needed seven runs from the last three balls. Sikandar Raza took a couple of runs each off the next two balls, meaning that PBKS needed three runs off the last balls. Raza pulled away a short delivery and the batters hustled across to complete three runs off the final ball.

Poll : Is Sikandar Raza amongst the Top 5 all-rounders in T20 cricket? Yes No 0 votes