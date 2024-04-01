3 highest run-scorers in MI vs RR IPL matches ft. Jos Buttler

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in a crucial encounter for the former on Monday, April 1. MI's new era under Hardik Pandya's captaincy hasn't gotten off to a great start as they have lost both their games so far.

The only team without a win in IPL 2024 right now, MI will need to produce a special performance against an RR side that has won both their games quite comfortably.

The Wankhede Stadium has been a high-scoring venue and with some world-class batters on both sides, it promises to be another runfest. Some of these quality batters have thrived when these two teams have met in the IPL over the years.

On that note, let's take a look at three of the highest run-scorers in IPL encounters between MI vs RR:

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's absence has been one of the main reasons MI haven't been able to get off to the start they wanted in IPL 2024. Yadav has been arguably their best batter ever since he joined the franchise five years ago and his record against RR proves why he could be a massive miss for the hosts on Monday.

In 10 matches against the Royals, SKY has scored 414 runs at an impressive strike rate of 147.85 and a fine average of 46. He has scored four half-centuries against RR with a highest score of 79* during their IPL 2020 encounter which MI won by 57 runs.

#2 Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has batted at different positions over the years but finally seems to have settled at No.3 this season. The free-flowing stroke maker loves batting against MI and has scored 476 runs in 17 matches with a strike rate of 147.36, including four half-centuries.

In a recent interview, Samson recalled a candid conversation with Rohit Sharma in which the Indian captain teased him about hitting big sixes whenever he plays against the Mumbai Indians. MI will need to keep the RR skipper in check to ensure they have control of the game.

#1 Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is probably the name that has haunted the Mumbai Indians the most during their matches against the Rajasthan Royals. The wicketkeeper-batter was with MI for a couple of seasons before going to RR and ever since, has thrived on scoring big against the five-time champions.

In just nine matches against this opposition, Buttler has scored 485 runs at a mind-boggling average of 69.28. This includes four half-centuries and a hundred, which came during IPL 2022. Having had a quiet start to IPL 2024, the match against MI could just be the boost Buttler needs to get his campaign going.