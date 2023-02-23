3 highlights of David Warner's career as SRH captain

Delhi Capitals (DC) are likely to name David Warner as their captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The Team India wicketkeeper-batter met with a life-threatening accident in December and will miss this year's IPL.

Warner comes with a lot of captaincy experience in the IPL, which will hold him in good stead as he gears up for the upcoming challenge. He has led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the past and has done quite well, to say the least.

The Capitals will have high expectations from Warner, who was roped in at the mega auction ahead of the 2022 season. He scored 432 runs from 12 appearances at an average of 48, including five fifties, in the previous season.

Ahead of another captaincy stint, we take a look at the highlights of the 36-year-old southpaw's tenure as skipper of the Hyderabad-based franchise.

#1 IPL Glory in 2016

Warner led the SunRisers to IPL glory in 2016, a year in which he led from the front, amassing 848 runs at an average of 60.57. He was only behind Virat Kohli in the batting charts, compiling nine half-centuries in the 17 games that he featured in.

Warner led his side with distinction as SRH ended the league stage in third position. The franchise then went on to win three back-to-back knockout games, eventually securing the coveted trophy after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final.

#2 David Warner led from the front throughout

Warner is the 4th highest runs scorer in the tournament's history

David Warner was a consistent performer for SRH, always standing tall when the team required him the most. He topped the run charts in 2015, 2017, and 2019 seasons, scoring 562, 641 and 692 runs, respectively. He has won the Orange Cap thrice, making him the only player to do so.

Warner made his runs at an extremely healthy strike rate as well, making him one of the most feared batters going around. Overall, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the league's history.

#3 David Warner made SRH one of the most consistent teams

Under David Warner, Hyderabad were an extremely consistent side, making it to the playoffs every year except for 2021. The SunRisers Hyderabad were one of the most stable teams in the IPL during his tenure, which has not been the case in recent times, ever since the public fallout between him and the franchise.

Warner also had a massive fan base in Hyderabad, with the locals referring to him as 'Warner Miyan' and 'Warner Garu' as a sign of respect and admiration.

