3 huge positives for KKR after resounding win over RCB in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 81 runs in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The two teams went into the game with contrasting fortunes in their respective opening games. While KKR went down against Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven runs (via the DLS method) in Mohali, RCB hammered Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets.

In Thursday’s match, Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first. They did exceptionally well to reduce KKR to 89/5. However, Kolkata’s lower order came up with a wonderful effort to lift the side to 204/7.

Bangalore's chase began on a positive note, reaching 44 inside five overs. However, once the opening stand was broken, RCB’s batting fell apart and they were bowled out for 123 in 17.4 overs.

In the wake of KKR’s thumping win, we look at three big positives for the franchise from the game.

#1 Shardul Thakur’s unexpected batting heroics

Shardul Thakur played a brilliant knock for Kolkata Knight Riders. (Pic: iplt20.com)

All-rounder Shardul Thakur has given multiple demonstrations of his batting ability over the last few years. The 31-year-old has three half-centuries in Test cricket against high-quality bowling attacks. He has even cracked a fifty in ODIs.

As such, Thakur scoring runs doesn’t come as a surprise. But the manner in which he went berserk against RCB bowlers was definitely an unexpected phenomenon.

The right-handed batter has the ability to score at a quick pace because he is a very good stroke-maker. However, he has never been considered a batter in the Andre Russell mode. So for him to come out and slam 68 off only 29 balls, clobbering nine fours and three sixes, was something out of the blue.

The man himself might have been a bit taken aback by his efforts, while skipper Nitish Rana candidly admitted that Thakur exceeded expectations with his knock. Rana commented:

“For Shardul, I would like to say that I knew he could make a big impact as a batsman. But the way he batted was well above my expectations. What else does a captain need? If an all-rounder of yours can bat in such a manner in such a situation, what else do you need?"

Thakur has not been in the best of form with the bat lately. He played a couple of good cameos for the Delhi Capitals (DC) last season, but it was mostly a case of disappointment. For him to come up with a wonderful effort would definitely gladden KKR’s hearts.

#2 Varun Chakaravarthy’s exceptional bowling performance

Varun Chakaravarthy claimed four wickets against RCB. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Leg-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has been an integral part of KKR for a few seasons now. He had two brilliant seasons in 2020 and 2021, claiming 17 and 18 wickets, respectively.

What Chakaravarthy does when he is in form is he proves to be the perfect foil for Sunil Narine. Both can claim wickets and keep things tight at the same time. Even if one of them fails to get among the wickets, they are rarely expensive.

IPL 2022 though proved to be an extremely disappointing season for Chakaravarthy and it hurt KKR's chances in a big way. The 31-year-old managed only six wickets in 11 matches at an average of 55.33 and an economy rate of 8.51.

Knowing how crucial Chakaravarthy is to Kolkata’s fortunes, it was imperative for him to start IPL 2023 on a positive note. He has done exactly the same. After registering figures of 1/26 against Punjab, the leggie ran through RCB’s middle order, picking up four for 15.

KKR would like Chakaravarthy to continue his great form in the upcoming matches of the season as well.

#3 Suyash Sharma’s ‘impactful’ debut

Suyash Sharma made a big impact on IPL debut. (Pic: iplt20.com)

For the match against RCB, Kolkata brought in young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma as their ‘impact player’. It proved to be a masterstroke as the 19-year-old made a memorable IPL debut, claiming 3/30 in his four overs.

With an unorthodox, quick-arm bowling action, Suyash bamboozled RCB’s lower order, claiming the wickets of Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, and Karn Sharma.

For someone playing in his first IPL match, Suyash hardly displayed any nerves. Of course, Narine and Chakaravarthy will remain Kolkata’s frontline spinners in the playing XI.

But in case of an injury to either of them or in the event of KKR wanting to play three spinners, Suyash has emerged as a good alternative.

Poll : 0 votes