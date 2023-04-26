3 Indian batters who are not playing in their familiar batting position in IPL 2023

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full swing and we have already witnessed some incredible performances during the first month of the competition.

As the second half of the tournament's league stage begins, crunch time for all ten franchises is approaching to secure qualification for the playoffs.

The results in the upcoming week will have a significant impact on which four teams qualify for the playoffs. Like every year, the tournament has been a breeding ground for several young cricketers.

Even some experienced players who have struggled recently have put in impressive performances.

While we have seen some incredible batting performances in the IPL so far, some batters have played in unfamiliar batting positions. It is never easy for a player to bat out of position, especially after playing the majority of their career at a particular number.

With that in mind, here's a look at three Indian players who are not batting in their familiar positions in IPL 2023:

# 1 Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal has been forced to bat at No 3 for the Rajasthan Royals.

The stylish left-hander has been part of the Rajasthan Royals franchise since 2022 but hasn’t got a long rope in his usual position at the top of the order.

Padikkal took the tournament by storm in 2020, when he scored more than 400 runs in his first IPL season playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore ahead of the 2022 season, but he hasn’t got the opportunity to bat in his usual position. Padikkal's exploits with RCB came when he was opening the batting for the Bangalore-based franchise.

However, due to the presence of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order, Padikkal has to be content with batting at No. 3 or even lower.

Padikkal has failed to impress this season, but given his talent and stroke-making abilities, a big knock might be just around the corner.

# 2 Ajinkya Rahane

Saiyami Kher @SaiyamiKher #CSKvKKR



Just such a good feeling seeing this. 2.0 @ajinkyarahane88 keep giving us this joy and I hope to see him back to where he belongs in the blues and whites soon. #AjinkyaRahane Just such a good feeling seeing this. 2.0 @ajinkyarahane88 keep giving us this joy and I hope to see him back to where he belongs in the blues and whites soon. #AjinkyaRahane #CSKvKKR https://t.co/9nJd8XW63l

The out-of-favor Indian batter has been in scintillating form with the bat in the ongoing IPL season. Not many would have predicted Rahane to start for the Chennai Super Kings after he was bought for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh in 2023.

However, MS Dhoni’s decision to bring him into the playing XI has worked wonders for Rahane and for the Yellow brigade. Rahane, who has opened the batting for the majority of his IPL career, has played at No. 3 this season.

Rahane won’t mind a bit, as the returns have been phenomenal. He has scored 209 runs in the tournament so far in five games at a staggering strike rate of 199.05. He will look to continue the good work and keep winning matches for the four-time champions.

# 3 Venkatesh Iyer

Having made his mark in the 2021 season of the IPL, Venkatesh Iyer has been forced to bat at No. 3 this season due to several opening combinations being available for KKR.

He was the standout performer for the two-time champions in 2021 when they made a dramatic comeback and qualified for the final after getting off to a poor start.

After a poor time in 2022, Iyer is back to what he does best for the franchise. He has been in impeccable form this season, having scored 254 runs in seven games with a century to his name.

As long as the runs are coming, Venkatesh won’t mind batting in any position.

