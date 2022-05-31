3 Indian cricketers who were involved in controversies

Indian cricket and controversy haven't stayed far from each other. Even though cricket is known as the gentleman's game, controversy does find a way to creep into the sport in some capacity.

From the ball-tampering accusations against players such as Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in 2001 to the Monkeygate scandal in 2008, some of these controversies have gone on to capture the public's attention.

We take a look at three Indian cricket players who have been involved in controversies over the years.

#3 Mohammed Azharuddin

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin had a decorated career on the field but it was marred by controversy towards the end. Stranded on 99 Test matches, match-fixing allegations derailed the Hyderabad-born's career in 2000 as he was slapped with a life ban by the BCCI.

It was the same controversy that saw former South African captain Hansie Cronje end up with a life ban. Azharuddin challenged his ban in court in the years that followed. Te ban was subsequently revoked in 2012 by the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Azharuddin hasn't found himself out of controversy thereafter either though. As the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association, he was accused of violation of a number of rules. This saw him suspended from the Association in 2021 by its Apex Council although he was soon reinstated to his position by its ombudsman.

#2 S Sreesanth

If anybody in Indian cricket were to be dubbed controversy's favorite child, it would be S.Sreesanth. The 'Kerala Express' earned a cult status during the initial years of his international career but was often embroiled in some kind of controversy.

In an amusing instance during the Wanderers Test of 2006, Sreesanth retorted to a sledge from South African seamer Andre Nel with a six over his head before breaking into a vigorous jig. Things got more serious in time to come, however, as Sreesanth was involved in the 'slapgate' controversy of IPL 2008 along with Harbhajan Singh.

Sreesanth's career reached its nadir in 2013 when he was embroiled in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. A life ban followed, which was then reduced to seven years in 2019 by the BCCI on the suggestion of the Supreme Court of India.

While he returned to competitive cricket in January of 2021, Sreesanth also made his comeback to first-class cricket at the Ranji Trophy earlier this year. An injury brought his campaign to a halt though, following which he announced his retirement from all cricket.

#1 Harbhajan Singh

One of the greatest bowlers Indian cricket has ever seen, Harbhajan Singh enjoyed a glittering career that saw him pick up 711 international wickets. Singh, though, was also involved in a few controversies over the years.

2008 was the year when it all unraveled, starting with the 'Monkeygate' saga, which involved the late Andrew Symonds. Following the controversial Sydney Test, Harbhajan was slapped with a three-Test ban by match referee Mike Proctor.

The decision was met with fury by the Indian cricket team and the BCCI, who threatened to pull out of the tour of Australia.

While the ban was revoked, Harbhajan went on to play a pivotal role in the CB Series triumph that followed the remaining two Tests. However, the 'Turbanator' was in the midst of another controversy soon after.

Following a loss to the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali, the Mumbai Indians skipper slapped fast-bowler S.Sreesanth, resulting in a ban from the rest of the tournament.

Harbhajan went on to become India's lead spinner after the retirement of Anil Kumble. He recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and has been actively seen in the commentary box.

