"I've cherished every moment" - Former Indian seamer S. Sreesanth announces retirement from all cricket

Former Indian speedster S. Sreesanth has announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket with immediate effect. The 39-year-old took to his social media handles to make the announcement.

The 'Kerala Express' put out a series of tweets on Wednesday evening. In them, he expressed his gratitude at having represented a number of different teams throughout his professional career. He stated that while it's a moment of sadness, he bows out with no regrets.

He further continued and expressed his honor at having represented his family, his teammates and the people of the country.

He concluded by saying that he has chosen to step away from cricket for the next generation of cricketers. While stating that the decision won't bring him happiness, he called it the right action and mentioned that he has cherished every moment.

Sreesanth represented India 90 times across formats

S. Sreesanth debuted for India in a One-Day International against Sri Lanka in October 2005. He turned out in national colors across 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is. The last of those appearances came in the Oval Test of 2011 against England.

He scalped 87 wickets in Tests and 75 in One-Dayers, while picking up seven wickets in T20 internationals. He was a member of India's successful campaigns in the ICC World T20 2007 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

He also turned out for Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. He was then embroiled in a spot-fixing saga that rocked the 2013 edition of the tournament.

That saw him slip off the radar with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposing a life ban on him. The duration of the ban was then reduced to seven years, with the honorable Supreme Court of India asking the BCCI to reconsider its length.

Although he didn't have any takers in the IPL 2022 Auction, Sreesanth recently made his comeback in the Ranji Trophy. He played for Kerala in a game against Meghaya in Rajkot. He picked up two wickets in the first innings and none in the second innings as Kerala wrapped up victory by an innings.

On the eve of Kerala's second game, Sreesanth announced that he wouldn't be able to partake in the contest owing to a serious injury. He was admitted to the hospital for the same and was unable to turn out for Kerala in their remaining two fixtures.

