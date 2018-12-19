×
3 Indian IPL specialists who failed in ODIs

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
495   //    19 Dec 2018, 16:58 IST

Robin Uthappa
Robin Uthappa

There are a plethora of youngsters who come into the limelight each year due to the biggest domestic cricket league in the World – IPL. Many of these go on to get a chance in the national team – not just in the T20 format but in ODIs as well. However, there are very few players who have gone on to stick in the Team India squad. 

It is intriguing to analyze that such well-known names could not do much for the national team even though they built so many expectations.

In this article, we will take a look at 3 Indian players who have been terrific in the IPL but could not make a massive impact in the national team. These are still amongst the most sought-after players in the domestic league. 

#1 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa is one of the most experienced IPL players of all time and has played 165 matches for the multiple teams he has been part of. Another WK-Batsman, the 33-year-old got a plethora of opportunities playing in the Indian national team

In the 46 ODIs the Karnataka-born player played for the Men in Blue, he could only score a total of 934 runs at an average of 25.94 – albeit his strike rate was a healthy 90.59. Uthappa made his ODI debut in 2006 and played his last ODI for India in 2015 against Zimbabwe. 

Contrastingly, the right handed batsman has featured in every edition of the IPL and is still going strong. He is a loyal member of the Kolkata Knight Riders since the past five years and will be seen in the purple jersey of KKR in the coming edition as well. He has scored a massive 4129 runs in the IPL at an average of 28.67 (higher than his ODI average of 25.94 for India) and is the league's 5th highest run-getter of all time.

Uthappa was retained by KKR and will reportedly be paid a fee of ₹ 6.4 crores. His explosive batting style can cause plenty of problems for the opposition and he is one of the players to watch out for in the KKR line-up.



Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Abhishek is just an ordinary 23-year-old guy with an extraordinary love for sports. He has also recently discovered his love for travelling
