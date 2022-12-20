3 Indian left-arm seamers to watch out for at the IPL 2023 Auction

The clock is ticking fast towards the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. While the affair will be a mini auction this time around, the buzz and anticipation surrounding the event are as palpable as ever.

Over the years, fast bowlers have always commanded a lot of attention at the auction. Left-arm seamers bring added variety owing to a different angle and the ability to break games open in the powerplay as a result.

Multiple left-arm seamers will be up for grabs at the IPL 2023 Auction. Ireland's Joshua Little, who picked up a hat-trick in the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup, could be hot property while England's Reece Topley is also eyeing his first gig in the marquee league.

That said, this isn't limited to overseas players as several Indian uncapped left-arm seamers are also set to go under the hammer.

On that note, let's take a look at the three left-arm Indian seamers who will be keenly watched at the IPL 2023 Auction.

#1 Ravi Kumar (Bengal)

Bengal seamer Ravi Kumar impressed all and sundry at the ICC U19 World Cup earlier this year. His 10 scalps went a long way in ensuring that India clinched the title for a record fifth time.

The 19-year-old seamer has the ability to swing the new ball, a factor that is always favorable. He debuted in the T20 format for Bengal in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, picking up four wickets from three games.

Expect him to command a bidding war at the IPL 2023 Auction as he is one for the future.

#2 Mujtaba Yousuf (Jammu and Kashmir)

Ever since Umran Malik burst onto the scene, there's been an air of buzz and excitement around fast bowlers emerging from Jammu and Kashmir. Mujtaba Yousuf is next in that line, having plied his trade as a net bowler at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The 20-year-old left-arm seamer has picked up 20 wickets from 21 T20 games at an economy rate of 7.67. While the numbers may not be extremely eye-catching per se, there is immense potential to tap into for the long run.

Among the uncapped left-arm seamers up for grabs at the IPL 2023 Auction, he remains one to keep an eye on.

#3 Arzan Nagwaswalla (Gujarat)

It's hard to fathom how Arzan Nagwaswalla hasn't bagged an IPL deal yet. The left-arm seamer from Gujarat was in the reserves when India toured England for a Test series last year.

Nagwaswalla's T20 numbers make for great reading - he has bagged 35 wickets in 25 outings at an economy rate of 6.78 and a strike rate of 14.7. A consistent wicket-taker across formats, you'd think the time has come for franchises to take a serious look at him to bolster their stocks.

Come the IPL 2023 Auction, it would be a surprise if Nagwaswalla doesn't get his call for the new season.

Which of these left-arm seamers do you think will bag a hefty price at the IPL 2023 Auction? Have your say in the comments section!

