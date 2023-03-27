3 Indian players who flopped in WPL 2023

Over the last three weeks or so, we have all been witness to some captivating cricket thanks to the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). Eventually, Mumbai Indians emerged as the champions after beating Delhi Capitals in the final.

Over the course of the tournament, there were quite a few players, both foreign and local, who put up some sensational performances. Some of them include Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Sophie Ecclestone. There were also a few players who didn't have the best of runs in WPL 2023 and their lackluster showings cost their teams big time.

Here, we look at three Indian players who had a terrible run in WPL 2023.

#1 Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana, for whom the RCB management broke the bank, had a poor season as she was only able to score 149 runs in 8 innings. Mandhana's highest score was 37 and her strike-rate of 111.19 was also below the standards.

Mandhana's poor run meant that the team never got the desired starts with the bat and were left to chase the game. As a result, RCB were only able to win two games in WPL 2023.

#2 Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma had a terrible WPL 2023 season as she was only able to score 90 runs over the course of the tournament, that too, at a strike-rate of below 100. Sharma was the designated vice-captain and one of the most important players of UP Warriorz but failed to produce the goods for her team.

With the ball, she could only pick up nine wickets and was quite expensive, conceding runs at almost nine per over. She was nowhere close to her best and that cost her side big time.

#3 Renuka Singh Thakur

Another RCB player who disappointed big time was pacer Renuka Singh Thakur. If Mandhana disappointed with the bat, Thakur did it with the ball. Bangalore spent the big bucks on Thakur but she couldn't really honor the trust the franchise had bestowed on her. In 6 games, she only picked up one wicket and leaked runs at a rate of 9.54 per over.

Renuka's poor form meant that RCB's other inexperienced bowlers were always under pressure and thus, their bowling line-up never really threatened oppositions.

