3 Indian youngsters who have impressed so far in WPL 2023

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) was one of the most awaited events of the cricketing calendar this year. It's safe to say that it has lived up to the expectations of all the stakeholders involved.

The five teams have put up some impressive performances in the opening week, which have caught the eye of fans all around the world. The action on display has been extremely eye-catching and appealing.

While the big names from India and overseas have put in some brilliant showings, there are a few local youngsters too who have been outstanding.

Here’s a look at three Indian youngsters who have impressed so far in WPL 2023.

#1 Saika Ishaque

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #TataWPL @JioCinema Saika Ishaque is such an outstanding T20 bowler. She will be wearing the India colours…sooner than later. In fact, won’t be surprised if she gets a gig in one of the overseas T20 leagues before that. #MI Saika Ishaque is such an outstanding T20 bowler. She will be wearing the India colours…sooner than later. In fact, won’t be surprised if she gets a gig in one of the overseas T20 leagues before that. #MI #TataWPL @JioCinema

Bought by Mumbai Indians for just INR 10 Lakh, Saika Ishaque has been mighty impressive in WPL 2023 so far and currently holds the purple cap for being the leading wicket-taker. The left-arm spinner has picked up 12 wickets in six games and also has a remarkable economy rate of 5.63.

Her best return came against the Gujarat Giants in the opening game of the season, as she ended with figures of 4-11. She has played a key role to help the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side to be dominant in this season.

#2 Kanika Ahuja

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns A star in making - Kanika Ahuja of RCB.

A star in making - Kanika Ahuja of RCB. https://t.co/0XeCmgRwk6

The 20- year old Kanika Ahuja has shown glimpses of what she is capable of doing. She shone bright for RCB, who were looking for a maiden win after five consecutive defeats in the tournament against UP Warriorz.

RCB were 60-4 after 9 overs in a chase of 136 runs and everyone thought that a sixth defeat was loading for the franchise. However, Ahuja played a gutsy knock, scoring 46 runs off 30 deliveries to help RCB get off the mark. She is certainly one to look out for in the future.

#3 Shreyanka Patil

Shreyanka Patil @shreyanka_patil #KingKohli #RCB Dreams do come true and I now have bigger dreams! So fortunate to be around him, to listen to him and in a way, call him a team mate!! #AllHailTheKing Dreams do come true and I now have bigger dreams! So fortunate to be around him, to listen to him and in a way, call him a team mate!! #AllHailTheKing #KingKohli ❤️ #RCB https://t.co/ljSJsnta3x

Another RCB player who has been quite impressive in WPL 2023 is Shreyanka Patil. She has scored just 58 runs in the tournament, but at a strike-rate of more than 150.

Shreyanka has been asked to bat in the lower middle order and as such, she has done a commendable job. She has also picked up 5 wickets over the course of the tournament and has been chosen to bowl some of the most difficult overs.

