3 instances of misunderstandings between a team and a player

Nothing seems to be going well between West Indian star Deandra Dottin and Gujarat Giants (GG), the team that bought her at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction.

Ahead of the season, the Giants claimed that Dottin could not be included in the squad due to medical reasons and the big-hitter was eventually replaced by Ireland-born Kim Garth.

In a fresh turn of events, Dottin took to social media to put forward her side of the story on Monday, March 20. She mentioned that the claims put forward by the franchise were not true by any stretch of the imagination.

The star West Indian all-rounder added that different people from the Giants' setup contacted her and that there was no clarity on what they wanted. She slammed the management for asking her to get a medical clearance while no other player was required to do so.

Deandra Dottin @Dottin_5 In light of ongoing speculation surrounding my exclusion from this year's Women's Premier League (WPL), please find attached, a brief statement from me that addresses and clarifies the events that led to my omission from the inaugural WPL tournament earlier this month. In light of ongoing speculation surrounding my exclusion from this year's Women's Premier League (WPL), please find attached, a brief statement from me that addresses and clarifies the events that led to my omission from the inaugural WPL tournament earlier this month. https://t.co/SmiSnkMlrZ

The clash between Deandra Dottin and Gujarat Giants is quite a disappointing one, especially considering that India is known for its brilliant treatment of overseas players.

On that note, let’s take a look at three more instances where a player and a team got into a misunderstanding.

#1 Kevin Pietersen and England

Kevin Pietersen and controversy went hand in hand, which eventually cut short his international career. In 2012, Pietersen sent derogatory text messages to members of the South African team about his skipper Andrew Strauss and coach Andy Flower. He was dropped from the team following the incident but was later recalled.

After the 2013-14 Ashes in Australia, he was dropped from the team due to his performances. After the series, Pietersen alleged that there was a "bullying culture" prevalent in the England team and that led to a fallout between him and the rest of the players. The dashing batter was never welcomed to the team ever again.

It is sad that a batter of Pietersen's stature played his last game for England at the age of 33.

#2 David Warner and SunRisers Hyderabad

David Warner, who led SunRisers Hyderabad to a title triumph in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), was sacked as the captain of the team midway through the 2021 season.

That was not all as he was also dropped from the team during the course of the tournament. Towards the end of the season, he was seen cheering for the team from the stands.

Warner later revealed that he was not given any reasoning as to why he had been dropped. Ahead of IPL 2022, the southpaw was released by SRH along the expected lines.

He is now a part of the Delhi Capitals and will be seen leading the franchise in IPL 2023.

#3 James Faulkner and Quetta Gladiators

Australia's World Cup-winning player, James Faulkner was a part of Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. However, Faulkner pulled out of the tournament mid-way due to differences between him and the franchise. He claimed that the PCB did not honor the contractual agreements that were put in place.

He also described the treatment meted out to him by his franchise and the PCB as disgraceful.

The PCB, on its part, dismissed the Aussie's claims as false and misleading. Faukner was eventually banned by the PCB from participating in the Pakistan Super League.

