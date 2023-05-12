3 IPL 2023 batters who have practically lost their chance to be part of India's T20I squad in the near future

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen several domestic batters come up with telling performances to put themselves in contention to be picked for the national side.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is second on the Orange Cap list, and it seems like only a matter of time before he is handed his maiden India cap. Names like Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma have also impressed for their respective teams so far.

At the other end of the spectrum, though, a few players who seemed primed to get into the T20I mix have shot themselves in the foot with some poor performances this season. The list even includes an uncapped batter who was backed to have a breakthrough campaign.

Here are three batters who have practically lost their chance to be part of India's T20I squad in the near future after their disappointing performances in IPL 2023.

#3 Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag was touted to be one of the names to watch out for in IPL 2023. The Assamese batter had a stellar domestic season across formats and seemed to have improved drastically in both departments.

Parag was even among the names who could've been fast-tracked into the national side had he done well in the league. India desperately need dynamic players who can bowl a bit in the middle order, and the 21-year-old fits the bill on paper.

However, Parag is enduring a miserable season for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). In six innings, he has managed just 58 runs at an average of 11.6 and a strike rate of 107.4. It's worth noting, though, that he has been sent in at comparatively favorable positions in the batting order.

Parag has understandably lost his place in the RR side, with the team management running out of patience after sticking with him through thick and thin. He might need a change of scenery to flourish in the IPL.

#2 Prithvi Shaw

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 3

It's all gone horribly wrong for Prithvi Shaw over the last couple of years. Once regarded as India's future across formats, the youngster isn't really in the mix in any of the three formats and now isn't even an IPL regular.

Ahead of IPL 2023, Shaw earned a long-awaited call-up to the national side for a three-match T20I series against New Zealand. He didn't feature for the Men in Blue, but a prolific season for the Delhi Capitals (DC) would've catapulted him back into the reckoning.

Shaw, though, has had a woeful campaign. In six innings, the opener has managed just 47 runs at an average of 7.83 and a strike rate of 117.5, with a highest score of 15. He duly lost his place in the side, with Phil Salt firing on all cylinders at the top of the order now.

Shaw will need to work extremely hard to play T20I cricket for India in the near future.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik fell out of favor with the national selectors even before the current IPL season commenced. However, another good showing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would've gone a long way in a potential comeback.

Unfortunately, Karthik has tallied only 140 runs in 11 innings at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 138.61. His dwindling range against pace bowling has brought about his downfall on several occasions, and he has never been the best spin-hitter.

Karthik has showed slightly more form in the last couple of matches. However, with several young talents coming through the ranks, it's safe to say that the 37-year-old will need to do something extraordinary to don the blue once more.

