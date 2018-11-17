×
3 IPL teams where Gautam Gambhir would fit in

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
460   //    17 Nov 2018, 12:21 IST

Gambhir's IPL career with DD might be over
A notable name in the released list announced by the IPL franchises on November 15th was Gautam Gambhir. Having led the KKR side to IPL victory two times, the Delhi opener moved to Delhi Daredevils for the IPL 2018 season. However, Gambhir was in a bad form with his bat which led him to step down from the captaincy midway through the season. Thereafter, Gambhir did not get a game with the Delhi side. With Shikar Dhawan back in the Delhi squad and Prithvi Shaw slowly becoming a talented opener, Gambhir was deemed surplus to requirement and was therefore released to the auctions for the upcoming season.

However, Gambhir is still a force to reckon with as he has shown in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year. Hence, there are chances that he could still find an IPL franchise next year. Here are three teams where the former KKR captain would fit in according to the team requirements.

#3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been part of the biggest trade move this year. They have given up a financially unhappy Shikar Dhawan to DD in exchange of Vijay Shankar, Nadeem, and Abhishek Sharma. David Warner would be coming back from a one-year ban and there will be concerns whether he could start off from where he left. Hence, there is a need for an experienced player at the top and Gautam Gambhir would be a perfect fit-in.

His captaincy experience will also be a valuable asset to the franchise. Gambhir along with Williamson and Warner at the top will forge a formidable top-3 for the Hyderabad based franchise. With Manish Pandey and Yusuf Pathan to follow, their middle-order issues could also be solved to an extent.

Unlike DD, Gambhir will not have the pressure of representing and captaining his home franchise which could give him the license to play his natural game.


Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
