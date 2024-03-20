3 key factors that could help RR win IPL 2024

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), despite reaching the final in the 2022 edition of the IPL, are in a bit of rough phase at the moment.

The Royals have blown hot and cold over the years. They finished fifth in 2023, seventh in 2021, dead-last in 2020 and seventh in 2019. So even if they have a runners-up medal to show for, Rajasthan know that they must display consistency to be taken seriously every season.

RR have assembled a decent roster for IPL 2024 and will be keen on going all the way. They have always been a team to focus on bringing the best out of young talent, and the players on their books are set to hit the most fruitful phase of their careers.

RR's squad for IPL 2024: Sanju Samson (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger

Here are three key factors that could help RR win IPL 2024:

#3 RR can always rely on their experienced spin pairing

Yuzvendra Chahal

Since the IPL 2022 mega-auction, RR have been able to rely on their experienced spin pairing of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal and Ashwin cover most match-ups and can be used at all stages of games. Captain Sanju Samson hasn't been hesistant to throw the ball to the spinners, particularly Chahal, at the death, owing to the lack of pace resources at his disposal. And the duo have delivered often.

Moreover, with Ashwin being a handy batter who can arrest collapses and be used up the order, if needed, Rajasthan have a decent amount of flexibility. Few teams in the IPL can boast of a spin pairing as versatile and consistent as Ashwin and Chahal.

#2 The Royals have the best opening combination in IPL 2024

Jos Butlter

Jos Buttler wasn't at his best in IPL 2023, but international assignments and the SA20 league seemed to indicate that he has found his range again.

If he delivers something close to what he produced in the 2022 edition, where he was the runaway Orange Cap winner, RR could be virtually unstoppable at the top of the order.

At the other end will be Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has established himself on the international stage following his breakthrough IPL campaign last year. He's adept at taking on all styles of bowling and could complement Buttler well, given that he barely takes any time to get going.

Add Sanju Samson at No. 3 to the mix, and RR have one of the best top orders in IPL 2024. Those three men are capable of winning games aplenty over the season.

#1 RR's young Indian core is in good form

Dhruv Jurel

RR have often had to contend with having uncapped players in their starting lineup, names that might not have developed enough to guarantee consistency. This time around, though, the youngsters in the side are more than capable of having prolific seasons.

Riyan Parag has been breaking records for fun in domestic cricket and seems set to make the step up to the IPL level. Dhruv Jurel is a capped international player and has all the ingredients to succeed across formats.

Meanwhile, Shubham Dubey has plenty of experience in domestic cricket. Avesh Khan, traded in from the Lucknow Super Giants, has experienced a resurgence following a sustained period of indifferent form.

Across bases, the Royals have a solid Indian core that's not only talented but in good form as well. That's different from what they've been used to in the IPL, which could be the clinching factor as they look to secure their first trophy since the inaugural edition.