3 KKR players who won IPL 2012 and were also part of the side in 2024 ft. Gautam Gambhir

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday (May 26) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. KKR prevailed over the SunRisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the summit clash.

The SunRisers posted the lowest-ever IPL total of 113, with Andre Russell picking three wickets for KKR. In response, Venkatesh Iyer (52*) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39) steered the team, strongly sealing the chase with 57 balls to spare. It is now the fastest chase in the final of the cash-rich league history.

Expand Tweet

Before this season, the Knight Riders secured two title victories in 2012 and 2014. On that note, let's check out the three players/mentors, who were part of the roster in 2012 and mark their presence in 2024 as well.

#1 Gautam Gambhir

The legendary Indian batter, Gautam Gambhir served as a captain for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2012 season. Under his leadership, KKR finished second on the table with 10 victories in 16 games.

Then, the Knight Riders prevailed over the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 and final, respectively to lift the title. Gambhir had his best-ever IPL season with the bat, as the southpaw slammed 590 runs at an average of 39.33, with six half-centuries.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Gambhir was appointed as the mentor of the Knight Riders. With him, the 42-year-old brought a never-give-up attitude, an aggressive mindset, and the knack of picking the right players. As a result, KKR finished on top position in the table and went on to dominate the SunRisers on multiple occasions in the playoffs.

#2 Ryan Ten Doeschate

The Netherlands' all-rounder, Ryan Ten Doeschate was a part of the Knight Riders setup from 2011-15. In the 2012 season, Doeschate featured in three games, while contributing 21 runs and a solitary wicket. During his playing days, he was known for his acrobatic fielding, especially near the boundary ropes.

Since the 2023 season, Doeschate has been serving as the fielding coach of the Knight Riders. His presence in the squad definitely gave the results, as a few KKR players plucked stunning catches throughout the tournament.

#3 Sunil Narine

The Caribbean spinner shone brightly in his debut IPL season in 2012. Sunil Narine used his mystery to secure crucial breakthroughs for KKR and managed to end with 24 wickets in 15 games, with the best figures of 5/19. He had an exceptional economy of 5.47, which helped him become a sensation in the cash-rich league.

Along with a consistent wicket-tally, Narine improved his skills as a batter as well and contributed in both departments. In the 2024 season, Narine unleashed his best with the bat as he opened for KKR in all 14 games. The southpaw slammed 488 runs at a prolific strike rate of 180.74 and also picked up 17 wickets to help the side lift the IPL 2024 title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback