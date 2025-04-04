3 major reasons behind SRH's struggles after first four matches of IPL 2025

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) faced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 15th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, April 3, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After being put in to bat, KKR posted 200/6.

The innings was led by solid contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) and Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29), along with valuable knocks from skipper Ajinkya Rahane (38 off 27) and Rinku Singh (32* off 17).

In reply, SRH couldn’t find any momentum and were bowled out for just 120 in 16.4 overs, suffering a crushing 80-run defeat — their third consecutive loss. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy were the standout bowlers, taking three wickets each.

This defeat leaves the 2024 season runners-up at the bottom of the points table, with only two points from four matches. On that note, in this article, we’ll explore the three key reasons behind SRH's struggles after their first four games of IPL 2025.

3 major reasons behind SRH's struggles after the first four matches of IPL 2025

#1 Inconsistent top order and ultra-aggressive approach

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) started their 2025 IPL campaign in style, picking up right where they left off in the 2024 season. In their opening match, they set a huge total of 286 runs against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the second-highest score in IPL history, thanks to a brilliant unbeaten century from Ishan Kishan.

However, just three matches later, the focus has shifted to SRH's batting approach, and concerns are starting to grow. The ultra-aggressive mindset that worked so well in their opening game has led to inconsistency, with many of their attacking shots ending up in the hands of fielders instead of finding the gaps.

After his remarkable century in the first match, Ishan Kishan has managed only four runs in the next three innings. Abhishek Sharma has also struggled, accumulating just 33 runs in four games and failing to find his rhythm. On a more positive note, Travis Head has been steady, scoring 140 runs across four innings.

While the team’s aggressive approach initially showed promise, it has since backfired, leaving SRH’s management with some tough decisions to make. They’ll need to rethink their batting strategy and adopt a more balanced approach as they move forward in the tournament.

#2 Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen failing to step up in the middle order and lack of solid backup options in the squad

One of the main reasons for SRH’s success in IPL 2024 was the rise of Nitish Kumar Reddy, who became a key player in the middle order. The 21-year-old scored 303 runs in 11 innings, including two half-centuries. Alongside Heinrich Klaasen, who made 479 runs in 16 innings with four fifties, they formed the backbone of the middle order.

However, the 2025 season has seen a dip in form. Reddy has managed just 81 runs in four games, while Klaasen has contributed 125 runs. On a positive note, Aniket Verma has emerged as a bright spot, scoring 123 runs in four innings.

That said, the middle order still seems fragile. The decision to include Abhinav Manohar hasn’t paid off, with the Karnataka batter managing only six runs in three games. As a result, SRH opted for an overseas batter in the middle order during their fourth match, bringing in Kamindu Mendis, who scored 27 runs against KKR.

What’s even more concerning is the lack of depth in SRH’s bench for this role, with only Sachin Baby and Atharva Taide as potential alternatives. This stands in stark contrast to the 2024 season, when SRH had a much stronger middle order with players like Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Aiden Markram, and Glenn Phillips.

For SRH to turn things around in 2025, Reddy and Klaasen will need to find their form again and take charge of the middle order if the team wants to have a successful campaign.

#3 Unsettled bowling attack and questionable tactics from skipper Pat Cummins

In the 2024 season, SRH had a strong bowling lineup with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, and Marco Jansen, who worked well alongside skipper Pat Cummins.

However, in the 2025 season, the bowling attack hasn’t lived up to expectations. Mohammed Shami has only picked up three wickets in four games and has been expensive, conceding runs at an economy rate of 10.

Meanwhile, pacer Simarjeet Singh has scalped only two wickets in three games and has been expensive, with an economy rate of 13.44. Harshal Patel has also struggled, taking four wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 9.38.

Skipper Pat Cummins has also struggled, giving away runs at an economy rate of 12.30 and taking just three wickets in four games. On top of that, some of his captaincy decisions have raised eyebrows, like opting to bowl Abhishek Sharma ahead of himself in matches against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Additionally, he didn’t utilize his spinners effectively against KKR, even though the pitch offered assistance to them. With the bowling attack struggling, Cummins must step up in the coming games. The SRH pace attack also needs to improve, or it could turn into a nightmare season for the franchise.

