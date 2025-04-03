  • home icon
  Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan fall cheaply again to leave SunRisers reeling in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan fall cheaply again to leave SunRisers reeling in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Apr 03, 2025 22:42 IST
2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Abhishek Sharma continued his flop show with the bat. [Getty Images]

Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan departed cheaply for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025 again, this time against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3. The duo perished for identical two-run scores off six and five deliveries, respectively, leaving the SunRisers reeling at 9/3 in a 201-run chase.

The dismissal came off back-to-back deliveries in the second and third overs, respectively. Abhishek first handed a regulation catch to Venkatesh Iyer in the slips as Harshit Rana bagged his first wicket.

Vaibhav Arora, who got rid of in-form Travis Head in the first over, began the third over with Kishan’s wicket. The wicketkeeper-batter played a drive towards covers, and the Knight Riders skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, dived to his left to hold on to a superb catch. As a result, SRH lost the top three early to find themselves in a spot of bother in the chase.

Watch the double strike below:

Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghusvanshi hit half-centuries as KKR set a 201-run target for SRH in the IPL 2025 encounter

Half-centuries from Venkatesh Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi helped KKR post 200/6 against SRH in the IPL 2025 match on Thursday. Iyer smashed a quick-fire 60 off 29 balls at a strike rate of 206.90, including three sixes and seven boundaries. Meanwhile, Raghuvanshi scored 50 off 32 deliveries, an innings laced with two maximums and five boundaries. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh also chipped in with 38 (27) and 32* (17), respectively.

Captain Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, and Kamindu Mendis bagged one wicket each for SRH.

In response, the visitors were 51/4 after seven overs, with Kamindu Mendis and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease. Nitish Reddy (19 off 15) was the last batter to be dismissed as Andre Russell struck in his first over.

SRH are searching for their first win against KKR after losing three consecutive games, including the IPL 2024 final, last year. The two teams have managed just one win in their first two games. The Pat Cummins-led side and the Knight Riders lost their last matches to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) by seven and eight wickets, respectively.

Follow the KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

Edited by Arshit Garg
