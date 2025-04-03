Travis Head perishes for 4 runs in the first over after attempting a big shot off Vaibhav Arora in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Travis Head was dismissed for just four runs after coming on as an impact sub in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The explosive left-handed batter began the run chase with a boundary, but lost his wicket off the very next ball at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 3.

Ad

SRH were handed a daunting 201-run target after a late charge by KKR in the first half of the contest. Head showed his intent from the word go with a straight drive against Vaibhav Arora. The batter tried to make the most of the powerplay in his trademark fashion, but lost his wicket off the next delivery.

Arora got the ball swinging away from the left-hander as the batter tried to go hard over the off-side infield. But the late swing, taking the ball further away from him, resulted in the ball making contact with the toe end of the bat. The ball landed in Harshit Rana's hands at mid-on, who completed a well-judged catch while moving backwards.

Ad

Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The explosive Australian batter was also dismissed by Vaibhav Arora for a golden duck in the 2024 IPL Final in Chennai.

Travis Head began his season with a sublime fifty against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), but has struggled to make a significant impact since then. He made a well-compiled 47 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and a quick-fire 22 against the Delhi Capitals (DC), but SRH lost both games.

Top-order crisis continues for SRH as Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan depart after Travis Head in the powerplay

KKR made a massive statement with Travis Head's early dismissal in the first over and piled on more pressure by inducing a collapse. Harshit Rana also struck in his first over from the other end to dismiss Abhishek Sharma for just two runs. Vaibhav Arora began his second over with Ishan Kishan's wicket to reduce SRH to 9-3 in 2.1 overs.

KKR had an opportunity to pick up the fourth wicket in the powerplay, but Andre Russell dropped a catch at mid-off to hand Kaminu Mendis a lifeline on his IPL debut. As of writing, Vaibhav Arora is bowling his third over on the trot as Kamindu Mendis and Nitish Kumar Reddy look to repair the innings after the early collapse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback