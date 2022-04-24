3 memorable innings by Sachin Tendulkar in IPL cricket

Sachin Tendulkar played in six seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL), from 2008 to 2013. In 78 IPL innings, he scored 2,334 runs at an average of 34.84 with one century and 13 half-centuries.

He has the distinction of being the first Indian to win the Orange Cap in the history of IPL. He achieved the said feat in 2010 when he scored 618 runs at a healthy average of 47.54 with five half-centuries.

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar's 49th birthday today, here is a look at three memorable innings played by him in IPL cricket.

#1. 100* vs Kochi Tuskers Kerala at Cuttack in 2011

Sachin Tendulkar's only IPL century was in 2011

Sachin's only century in IPL cricket was in the 2011 edition, against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

On 15th April 2011, the Master Blaster smashed an unbeaten ton from just 66 balls that included 12 boundaries and 3 sixes. An experienced bowling attack comprising of RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ramesh Powar, and Thisara Perera was taken to the cleaners.

Riding on Sachin's century, the Mumbai Indians scored 182 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Kochi Tuskers Kerala chased down the target with an over to spare.

#2. 74 against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in 2012:

Sachin Tendulkar

May 6, 2012, witnessed Sachin Tendulkar at his very best in IPL cricket. Mumbai Indians won the toss and inserted Chennai Super Kings in to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium.

Riding on Murali Vijay's attacking knock of 41 and thanks to finishing touches provided by Dwayne Bravo and MS Dhoni, CSK posted 173/8 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians lost James Franklin early in the run chase. However, Sachin steadied the ship with Rohit Sharma and added 126 runs for the second wicket before the Little Master was dismissed.

He scored 74 off 44 balls, which included 11 boundaries and a six. He had an impressive strike rate of 168.18 in the said innings.

Mumbai Indians won the match on the last ball with two wickets in hand. Sachin was the top scorer in the match.

#3. 89* against Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in 2010

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin's fifth half-century in the 2010 edition of the IPL resulted in a win for the Mumbai Indians. Rajasthan Royals skipper, the late Shane Warne, won the toss and inserted Mumbai Indians to bat first on April 11, 2010, on a tricky wicket at Jaipur.

Mumbai lost three early wickets. Sanath Jayasuriya was dismissed for just 1, Ambati Rayudu without opening his account, and Saurabh Tiwari scored just 15. MI were reduced to 30/3.

Tendulkar rebuilt the innings and added 63 runs with JP Duminy and thereafter, 50 runs with Kieron Pollard. He finished unbeaten on 89 from 59 balls that included 10 boundaries and 2 maximums.

Rajasthan Royals' batsmen failed to get going on the same wicket and could only score 137/8 wickets from their quota of overs.

Sachin was the only player to score a half-century in the game and was named Man of the Match.

