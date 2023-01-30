3 Mumbai Indians players that could be the MVP in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians have been the most successful side in the tournament's history. A franchise that has been represented by the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Lasith Malinga, Ricky Ponting, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, etc., the Mumbai Indians will yet again host a plethora of talent in this edition of the tournament.

The previous IPL was a forgettable one for the Rohit Sharma-led franchise, as they finished last for the first time in their 15-year history. With a line-up that will comprise Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Jofra Archer, and Suryakumar Yadav, among several others, Mumbai Indians look set to regain their lost crown.

On that note, let’s discuss three players who could emerge as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Mumbai Indians.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

The world No. 1 T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, is easily one of the best players in the competition. In the past few months, Yadav has emerged as the strongest pillar of the Indian batting line-up in T20I cricket.

Having already scored three international T20I centuries and conquered the conditions both at home and away, Yadav will be one of the front-runners for the Orange Cap heading into the competition.

Additionally, his high strike rate means that he tends to score lots of runs in fours and sixes, thereby giving him more points. Apart from his mind-boggling strokeplay, SKY is one of the better fielders in the Indian side and is always kept in the premier positions in the outfield.

Suryakumar Yadav will be eager to get going in this edition of the Tata IPL, especially after missing many games last season for the Mumbai Indians.

#2 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is all set to return to the IPL after missing the entirety of last season. He has been impressive in the ongoing SA20 and will be looking to continue the good work when he comes to India.

The English pacer is one of the premier bowlers in T20 cricket, known for his raw pace, toe-crushing yorkers, and the steep bounce he generates from the wicket.

The Wankhede pitch is known for offering good bounce and pace off the wicket, and hence Archer will enjoy bowling in these conditions.

He is also an excellent hitter with the bat and a good athlete in the field. Overall, he is one of the top contenders to win the MVP award from the Mumbai Indians setup.

#3 Dewald Brewis

Dewald Brewis is currently one of the most exciting young talents in the world. His nickname 'Baby AB' is symbolic of his amazing prowess with the bat. He had an excellent first season in the IPL last year and will look to build on that.

He has been in scintillating form in the SA20 and will look to make his presence felt in the toughest T20 league in the world. Apart from his swashbuckling batting displays, he is also a good fielder and can chip in with the ball.

Remember his infamous Virat Kohli dismissal last season? Overall, the youngster looks set to have a breakthrough season this year.

