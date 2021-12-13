IPL Auction 2022: 3 international players RR might target

The winners of the inaugural IPL edition back in 2008, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), have really struggled to make it count in the tournament ever since. 14 IPL seasons later, they are invariably viewed as one of the most unsuccessful franchises in the history of the competition.

The Jaipur-based team often finds itself reeling at the bottom of the points table, struggling to finish anywhere but last. Since their title win in 2008, the Rajasthan Royals have managed to qualify for the playoffs only three times, and have never managed to reach the finals.

The Mega IPL Auction of 2022 brings a huge ray of hope for the franchise dressed in Pink and Blue.

Having retained their captain, Sanju Samson, alongside the talented Yashaswi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler, the RR think-tank will have a lot of homework to do to build a strong side for the future when they go into the IPL auction.

3 overseas players that might be on RR's radar for IPL 2022

While every team banks heavily on their overseas stars, Rajasthan Royals struggled with their foreign lot due to pull-outs and injuries during IPL 2021.

Going into IPL 2022, they will certainly be wary of these factors and will try their best to avoid replays of any such situations in the future.

With that in mind, we take a look at three overseas players that the Jaipur-based franchise might look to target in the upcoming mega auction to strengthen their squad:

#1 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer is a phenomenal talent

Even though Rajasthan released Jofra Archer during the retention process, it certainly doesn't rule out the probability of them going all-out for the star pacer.

Archer has been an absolute match-winner, both with the bat and the ball. Going into the mega auction, RR would most likely give it their best shot in order to re-buy their star.

The only factor that could possibly go against Archer is that he's extremely injury-prone. The Englishman has been off the field for most of 2021 owing to various injuries, and IPL franchises might get a little hesitant before deciding to pick him up in the auction due to this reason.

#2 Kylie Jamieson

Kylie Jamieson might fetch a big amount this IPL auction

Kylie Jamieson shot into the limelight after his services were purchased for a massive INR 15 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2021.

Despite his hefty price tag, Jamieson didn't get too many games with the Bangalore-based franchise and spent a fair bit of time warming the bench owing to average performances in the nine matches he played.

However, Jamieson's rise has been absolutely phenomenal over the last year or so. He has now become an indispensable part of the New Zealand setup, and can be extremely devastating with the ball on his day.

Given that Rajasthan Royals will undoubtedly be keen to get some fiery pacers in their unit who can also contribute with the bat, Kylie Jamieson may well be on their auction radar.

The 26-year-old may well receive yet another hefty auction price during the IPL 2022 mega auction.

#3 Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram can potentially go for big money this IPL auction

The Rajasthan Royals have conventionally had a weak batting middle order. In IPL 2021, the team more often than not failed to get over the line when their top three didn't fire.

This time around, the franchise will look to make the most of the mega auction to plug this flaw in their team.

Aiden Markram, the South African batter, has been in splendid form as of late and could potentially be one of the prime targets for the Royals to boost their middle order.

Markram, part of the Punjab Kings setup in 2021, scored over 146 runs in six games. His contributions went beyond the runs he scored as he held the batting unit together on multiple occasions and kept the scoreboard ticking.

The 27-year-old could well go for some big bucks given how most teams will look to strengthen their middle order to avoid any batting collapse.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar