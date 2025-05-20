3 player battles to watch out for in CSK vs RR, Match 62 of IPL 2025 ft. Dewald Brevis

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off in the 62nd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The clash will take place at a neutral venue in Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 20.

The five-time champions are coming off a win from their previous outing. That victory came before the tournament was temporarily halted, when they defeated the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at Eden Gardens on May 7.

RR suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last match, as the latter made their way into the IPL 2025 playoffs. Both CSK and RR have been eliminated from the tournament and will look to play for pride moving forward.

That said, here’s a look at the top three player battles to watch in the upcoming contest:

#3 Khaleel Ahmed vs Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Khaleel Ahmed seemed to have lost his touch, but it looks like he’s found his momentum again and will be eager to give his best in the remaining games. An experienced bowler in the T20 format, the CSK pacer will face RR’s recent debutant, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Suryavanshi has been in great form lately, and his opening partnerships with Yashasvi Jaiswal have been exciting to watch. It’ll be interesting to see who reigns supreme in this showdown.

#2 Noor Ahmad vs Riyan Parag

Noor Ahmad has been CSK’s best discovery this season, and the Afghanistan spinner is the leading wicket-taker for the team, as well as the second-leading wicket-taker overall in the tournament. Ahmad has taken 20 wickets from 12 games and will aim to secure the purple cap by the end of the league stage.

Riyan Parag has also been performing well for the side, both with the bat and ball. He stepped in for Sanju Samson and led the team as the stand-in captain during the latter’s injury-prone absence, managing to handle the pressure effectively.

Having faced 28 deliveries in two innings against Noor, Riyan has scored 48 runs and hit four sixes along with a couple of fours against the spinner. With the CSK spinner looking to dismiss the RR all-rounder for the first time in T20s, this battle could determine the outcome of the game.

#1 Dewald Brevis vs Wanindu Hasaranga

CSK brought in Dewald Brevis as a replacement player, and the move has worked wonders for the franchise, with several fans suggesting that the team could have picked him up at the mega auction. The Protea star has given the Yellow Army strong reasons to retain him for the next season and will aim to maintain his top form in the upcoming games.

Wanindu Hasaranga is known for his heroics with the ball, especially at crucial moments in the game. His ability to dismiss an in-form batter to provide his team with a breakthrough is one of his finest attributes, and he’ll look to do just that against Brevis.

