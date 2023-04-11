3 player battles to watch out for in DC vs MI, Match 16 of IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11. Both teams are yet to open their accounts in the competition.

DC are languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost their first three matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, have lost two matches on the trot and are placed ninth in the IPL 2023 points table.

Regular skipper Rishabh Pant's absence has disrupted DC's balance, with the players lacking intent in the first three matches. The onus will be on the think tank to motivate the DC stars as they look to secure their first win of the season.

Mumbai, on the other hand, have shown glimpses of form but have failed to capitalize on clutch moments. While the top three batters have failed to convert their starts, the bowlers have struggled to hit the right lines and lengths.

The upcoming contest promises to be an exciting one as both sides will look to secure their first win of the season. A couple of interesting matchups will be on the cards later tonight in Delhi.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles to watch out for in the DC vs MI tie.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Axar Patel

DC skipper David Warner will be intrigued to introduce left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the first six overs. The all-rounder enjoys an excellent record against Rohit Sharma, who has a below-par strike rate of 83 while facing Axar in the IPL.

With the ball expected to move away from the right-handed batters at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Axar will pose a significant threat to Rohit.

With the field restrictions on, there is a good chance that the MI skipper will go after Axar, which might induce a false shot or an edge.

#2 David Warner vs Jofra Archer

Despite Delhi's dismal form, DC skipper David Warner has been among the runs, amassing 158 runs across three matches.

However, he will have to deal with the threat posed by MI's Jofra Archer. Despite a poor start to his IPL 2023 campaign, the England pacer enjoys a decent record against Warner. He has dismissed Warner twice in 19 balls in the IPL.

With both players being an integral part of their respective sides, it will be an exciting battle to look out for.

#3 Anrich Nortje vs Ishan Kishan

Anrich Nortje looked in good rhythm in his first IPL 2023 game, dismissing two Gujarat Titans openers within the first six overs. Although he conceded too many runs in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals, Nortje bowled at a rapid pace.

With MI keeper-batter Ishan Kishan currently not in the best of form, he would not like to face Nortje's extra pace. If the Proteas speedster gets his rhythm early, there is a high chance that he will pose difficulties for Ishan.

