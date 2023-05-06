3 player battles to watch out for in DC vs RCB, Match 50 in IPL 2023

The 50th match of IPL 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

Both teams are coming into the contest on the back of victories and will hope to keep their winning run going.

DC prevailed over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a low-scoring thriller in their last outing. Batting first, they could only muster 130 runs, banking on a match-saving fifty from Aman Khan. However, their bowlers came back brilliantly to defend the paltry total. Ishant Sharma, in particular, did a superb job, defending 12 runs in the final over.

RCB also eked out a thrilling victory against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last game. They successfully defended 126 runs, bowling out the home side for 108 runs. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood was excellent on his return, finishing with figures of 2/15 from three overs.

With both teams vying for a win, the contest in Delhi is expected to be exciting. The game will also witness a couple of matchups and player battles.

On that note, let's take a look at three player battles to watch out for in the DC vs RCB tie.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav vs Glenn Maxwell

RCB batter Glenn Maxwell has shown glimpses of his absolute best in a few games this season. He has scored 262 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 183.22, including three half-centuries.

He holds the key for Bangalore in the middle order and his duel with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav could potentially decide the outcome of the game.

While Kuldeep has dismissed Maxwell four times in the IPL, the Aussie hard-hitter has smashed the spinner for 59 runs off 22 deliveries, striking at a rate of over 268.

#2 Mohammed Siraj vs Phil Salt

Mohammed Siraj has been an enforcer with the new ball for RCB in IPL 2023. Out of the 15 wickets he has picked up this season, eight have come with the new ball.

Siraj boasts an economy of 5.4 in the powerplay and will look to fire all cylinders against DC's out-of-from openers. The right-arm pacer will be up against wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who has blown hot and cold so far in the IPL.

Barring a half-century against the SunRisers Hyderabad, (SRH), he hasn't done much with the bat and will be under pressure to perform.

Siraj will look to provide his side with another early breakthrough, while Salt will aim to give his side a solid start.

#3 Faf du Plessis vs Axar Patel

Faf du Plessis has been in superlative form with the bat in IPL 2023, amassing 466 runs in nine matches at an average of over 58, with five half-centuries.

It will be important for DC to stop du Plessis from scoring big, which might see David Warner introduce Axar Patel within the first six overs.

The left-arm spinner has dismissed du Plessis three times in T20s, the joint-most by any spinner. The RCB skipper has scored 89 off the 81 balls he has faced against Axar but he has struggled to take the Indian spinner to the cleaners.

This duel can well and truly decide the outcome of the contest.

