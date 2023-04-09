3 player battles to watch out for in GT vs KKR, Match 13 of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 13th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

GT are off to an impressive start with back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC). With four points in their kitty, the defending champions are placed third in the standings.

The Gujarat-based side will move to the top of the points table if they beat KKR in the upcoming fixture.

Kolkata's campaign, on the other hand, began with a seven-run loss (by DLS method) to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a rain-hit encounter. Nitish Rana and Co. bounced back to secure a comprehensive 81-run victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their second appearance. They occupy the sixth spot in the table.

The two teams have faced each other once so far in the history of the competition, where GT emerged victorious by securing an eight-run win over KKR.

Here, we take a look at three match-ups that could have a major impact on the GT vs KKR game:

#3 Shubman Gill vs Sunil Narine

GT's opening batter Shubman Gill dazzled viewers with a spectacular 63-run knock in the opening fixture against CSK. While he scored just 14 runs in the subsequent clash against Delhi Capitals (DC), he is expected to bounce back, given his red-hot form.

The right-handed batter will be up against his former franchise, KKR. Gill has done well across all formats in the recent past and it will be important for Kolkata to send him back early.

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine could be Nitish Rana's best bet against Gill. The West Indian was excellent in the previous game, conceding just 16 runs from his full quota of four overs while picking up two wickets.

Narine has the experience of bowling in the powerplay with the new ball, and KKR could look to consider bowling him to get the better of Gill.

#2 Mohammed Shami vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami has emerged as a premier wicket-taking option for GT. He impressed many in the team's clash against DC, dismissing the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Axar Patel.

The fast bowler will have the challenge of restricting opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has been an intent merchant for KKR. The swashbuckler mustered 57 runs in the team's fixture against RCB.

While Gurbaz's role is to utilize the field restrictions, it won't be easy for him to take someone like Shami to the cleaners straightaway. The contest between the two is bound to entertain fans and is also likely to dictate the course of the match.

#1 Rashid Khan vs Andre Russell

Both Rashid Khan and Andre Russell have established themselves as T20 legends in the cash-rich league with impactful performances over the years.

While KKR's Russell was out for a golden duck against RCB, he did show glimpses of his vintage self in the side's first match against Punjab Kings, scoring 35 runs off just 19 balls.

Notably, the power-hitter has struggled to get going against Khan in the past. He has been out to the crafty spinner twice and has failed to dominate him so far.

Poll : 0 votes