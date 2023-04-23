3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs CSK, Match 33 of IPL 2023

Match 33 of IPL 2023 pits the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are placed eighth in the points table, up against third-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Knight Riders have lost three games on the spin and are desperate to turn things around. However, the Super Kings have won back-to-back contests, apart from winning four of the six matches that they have contested thus far.

Two games have been played at Eden Gardens this season, with plenty of runs scored across them. The 200-run mark has been breached thrice in four innings. While another run-fest could be on the cards, the possibility of a bit of tackiness in the surface like there was in the clash between KKR and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) can't be ruled out.

On that note, here's a look at three player battles that could determine the outcome of this IPL 2023 clash between KKR and CSK.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Varun Chakaravarthy

CSK's ace opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has tapered off slightly after having begun IPL 2023 with back-to-back half-centuries. He has largely looked in good touch, though, and his prowess against spin in particular will be crucial to his team's chances.

Having said that, there is a catch as he gears up to face Varun Chakaravarthy, who has been KKR's leading wicket-taker this season with nine scalps at an economy rate of 7.52. He also holds the wood over Gaikwad, having dismissed him once while conceding just 29 runs in 33 deliveries in T20s.

Chakaravarthy could certainly operate in the powerplay, and if the Eden Gardens track shows some tackiness, he could pose a challenge to Gaikwad. An early battle that could very well set the tone for the contest ought to be one to keep an eye out for.

#2 Andre Russell vs Maheesh Theekshana

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #DCvsKKR #CricketTwitter Andre Russell tried his best to put KKR in a respectable position📸: JioCinema/IPL Andre Russell tried his best to put KKR in a respectable position 🙌🏻📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #DCvsKKR #CricketTwitter https://t.co/uQkT2BOsf2

After a tough run of outings with the bat for KKR, Andre Russell hit form during a lone vigil against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Coming up against CSK, who happen to be one of his favorite opponents, he will be looking to sustain that and make another substantial contribution.

All eyes will be on what tricks MS Dhoni has up his sleeve to stop the Jamaican. Perhaps Maheesh Theekshana's mystery element could be an option, given that spin is often used as a means of keeping Russell quiet early on in his innings.

The duo haven't faced off against each other in T20s till date, but that only adds an extra layer of intrigue ahead of this potential matchup. Dhoni hasn't shied away from using Theekshana towards the back end of the innings either, and the moment Russell walks out to bat, he should deploy his trump card again.

#3 Moeen Ali vs Sunil Narine

While Sunil Narine has blown hot and cold with the ball this season, a bowler of his class is always bound to keep the batters wary. More so when you add the mystery element that he brings with him that continues to stifle opposition batters in various phases of the contest.

CSK have batted Moeen Ali lower down the order than they have in the last couple of seasons, but could use him higher up to counter Narine. The left-handed batter has scored 39 runs off 24 deliveries in all T20s against the off-spinner, even as he has been dismissed twice.

His slog sweeps and tendency to use his feet will come in handy against KKR's ace weapon. Given that this is a rather interestingly placed record, this face-off could prove to be crucial in tonight's IPL 2023 contest.

Which of these player battles are you looking forward to when KKR face CSK in IPL 2023 tonight? Have your say in the comments section below!

Also read: KKR vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Poll : Will Andre Russell light up the Eden Gardens when KKR take on CSK in their IPL 2023 bout? Yes No 0 votes