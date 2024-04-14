3 player battles to watch out for in KKR vs LSG, Match 28 of IPL 2024 ft. Sunil Narine vs Ravi Bishnoi

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are back at Eden Gardens to host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 28 of IPL 2024 on Sunday, April 14. Both teams have had disappointing losses in their previous game and will be keen to return to winning ways.

Kolkata were second-best against the Chennai Super Kings due to a modest total on the board. Lucknow faced the same fate against the Delhi Capitals and lost their first IPL game while defending a target of at least 160. However, conditions at the Eden Gardens could make it a field day for both batting units.

On that note, here's a look at three match-ups that could change the course of the IPL 2024 game on Sunday:

#3 Quinton de Kock (LSG) vs Mitchell Starc (KKR)

Quinton de Kock has quickly become a crucial batter for LSG at the top of the order this season with some incredible performances. He may love the pace and bounce at the Eden Gardens wicket, so the hosts would want to ensure that the left-hander doesn't take advantage of it.

De Kock has historically struggled against left-arm pacers, and KKR have the world-class Mitchell Starc to trouble the South African. While Starc hasn't been in the best of form with the ball in IPL 2024, he has a fabulous record against De Kock.

In T20 cricket, Starc has dismissed De Kock thrice and conceded 36 runs off 35 deliveries. This match-up could set up the game for the team of whichever player wins it.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) vs Sunil Narine (KKR)

Many fans would have seen the viral social media clip of a Super Over of the Caribbean Premier League where Nicholas Pooran struggled to score off Sunil Narine. However, the left-hander has grown leaps and bounds since then and is among the most fearsome T20 players in the world.

Sunil Narine, meanwhile, might not be producing top performances as consistently as he used to with the ball. Nevertheless, his experience always plays a crucial role, and that will make his match-up with his compatriot interesting.

Pooran has scored 141 runs in 125 balls against Narine in T20 cricket and has been dismissed twice. While Pooran is considered to be strong against the spinners, his match-up with Narine will make it an interesting watch as to whether he takes the game on.

#1 Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Ravi Bishnoi (LSG)

Sunil Narine the batter has been more destructive than Narine the bowler in IPL 2024. The left-hander seems to have turned back the clock, as his powerful cameos at the top of the order have given Kolkata the starts they desperately needed.

LSG, meanwhile, have a trump card in wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has shown several times that he can be a wicket-taker in the powerplay. However, he has conceded 21 runs in 10 balls against Narine in IPL.

It's not a secret that Narine will try to go hard at whatever is thrown at him. That's why it will be interesting to see whether Bishnoi could turn the match-up in his favor.