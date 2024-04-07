3 player battles to watch out for in MI vs DC, Match 20 of IPL 2024 ft. Rohit Sharma vs Khaleel Ahmed

The 20th match of IPL 2024 will take place between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight. It is the second consecutive home match of the season for MI, who suffered a crushing loss at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals a few days ago.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also suffered an embarrassing home defeat in their previous IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. It was a forgettable outing for the Capitals as their bowlers leaked 272 runs in 20 overs to the Knight Riders batters.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant will hope that his bowlers produce a better performance today against the Mumbai Indians. Similarly, MI skipper Hardik Pandya will expect his batters to step up and deliver the goods after they managed only 125 runs against the Rajasthan Royals.

MI have received a big boost before this IPL 2024 game. The team's star batter Suryakumar Yadav has attained full fitness and joined the squad. While one Yadav has joined his team, the other Yadav named Kuldeep will likely be unavailable for Delhi Capitals because of an injury.

Before the Mumbai Indians host Delhi Capitals for an IPL 2024 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here's a list of three player battles that may decide the fate of this game.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI) vs Khaleel Ahmed (DC)

Several fans would remember how Delhi Capitals' left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed troubled Mumbai Indians' opener Rohit Sharma when the two teams clashed at the Wankhede Stadium two years ago.

Rohit had no answer to Khaleel's swing. Eventually, the MI opener departed to the dressing room after scoring just two runs off 13 balls. The recent form isn't in Rohit's favor as well, as he got out for a golden duck against left-arm pacer Trent Boult in his last innings.

Khaleel Ahmed will look to do the same when the Delhi Capitals play against the Mumbai Indians today.

#2 Hardik Pandya (MI) vs Axar Patel (DC)

Axar Patel was the top scorer for the Delhi Capitals in their previous IPL match against the Mumbai Indians. The all-rounder came out to bat at No. 7 and smacked a 25-ball 54, hitting four fours and five sixes.

Axar will aim to produce a similar batting performance today at the Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who has a habit of delivering breakthroughs with the ball, may take up the responsibility of dismissing Axar cheaply.

#3 Kwena Maphaka (MI) vs Prithvi Shaw (DC)

Despite a forgettable debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad, left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka has received backing from the Mumbai Indians team management. He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal to bag his maiden IPL wicket in the last game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Maphaka will be up against another rising star of Indian cricket today, namely Prithvi Shaw. The Delhi Capitals opener has shown great intent in the two innings that he has played in IPL 2024.

Shaw has played a lot of cricket at the Wankhede Stadium. It will be interesting to see how he fares against MI's new South African import.