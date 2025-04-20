3 player battles to watch out for in PBKS vs RCB, Match 37 of IPL 2025 ft. Yuzvendra Chahal

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 20, in Mullanpur. Both teams have had an excellent run so far in the tournament and will look to strengthen their place in the top 4.

PBKS have won five out of seven matches so far this campaign. As a result, they are placed third in the standings with 10 points and an NRR of +0.308. RCB, on the other hand, have won four out of seven games and are placed fifth in the table with eight points.

The two teams last met each other a couple of days ago at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the visiting side prevailed in a low-scoring, rain-interrupted contest. PBKS successfully chased down 96 runs with 11 balls and five wickets to spare to take home two points.

With RCB seeking revenge, a cracking contest beckons fans in Mullanpur tonight. On that note, we take a look at three interesting player battles to watch out for.

#1 Krunal Pandya vs Shreyas Iyer

This could be a make-or-break duel for either side tonight. Shreyas Iyer has been one of the best hitters this season, striking at almost 195. His duel with left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya will be one to watch out for.

Krunal has managed to keep Iyer fairly quiet, with the right-handed batter striking at only 89.13 against the former and also getting out once in 46 deliveries in T20s. Both cricketers will look to outsmart each other, which could potentially decide the outcome of the match.

#2 Phil Salt vs Arshdeep Singh

The RCB wicketkeeper-batter has had a great season so far in IPL 2025. However, Phil Salt had a timid outing when these two sides met last, getting out after scoring a run-a-ball four.

Salt was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh, who will once again pose a stiff challenge for the Englishman today. The left-arm pacer has dismissed Salt thrice in the shortest format in 29 deliveries while conceding just 24 runs.

Arshdeep jolted RCB's top order last time, which all but decided the fate of the game. If he manages to dismiss the in-form Salt again today, PBKS will have an early advantage in the tie.

#3 Yuzvendra Chahal vs Rajat Patidar

Yuzvendra Chahal produced a sensational spell when the two teams met last in Bengaluru. The veteran spinner returned with figures of 2/11 in three overs, including the prized scalps of Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma.

Chahal has got his mojo back with seven wickets in the last three matches. Riding high on confidence, he will look to make an impact once again and dismiss RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, who has been one of the highest scorers in the middle phase of the game.

With two potential match winners going up against each other, this duel could very well decide the outcome of the contest.

