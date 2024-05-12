3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs DC, Match 62 of IPL 2024 ft. Dinesh Karthik vs Kuldeep Yadav

IPL 2024 returns to Bengaluru tonight for a clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Delhi Capitals. Both teams are outside the top four of the points table right now, but they have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

DC have their fate in their own hands. If they win their remaining two league matches against RCB and the Lucknow Super Giants by decent margins, the Capitals will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Meanwhile, RCB are reliant on other teams once again. The Royal Challengers need to register two wins in their remaining two games. Plus, they need some other results to go their way for them to sneak into the Eliminator of IPL 2024.

RCB can boost their chances of qualifying and spoil DC's party by winning at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. The Bengaluru-based franchise are on a four-match winning streak. On top of that, the Capitals will be without their captain Rishabh Pant, who has received a one-match suspension due to slow over rate in three matches of the IPL 2024 season.

Bengaluru will start as the favorites tonight. Ahead of the game, here's a look at the three player battles which may decide the winner of this IPL 2024 match.

#1 Dinesh Karthik vs Kuldeep Yadav

Dinesh Karthik has been the game-changer with the bat for RCB this season. Whenever the top-order batters have lost their wickets at crucial junctures, Karthik has stepped up and delivered the goods for the team.

Karthik has majorly done well in the death overs, while DC have shown faith in Kuldeep Yadav to bowl those difficult deliveries. The wrist-spinner did a fantastic job for the Capitals in their previous IPL 2024 match against the Rajasthan Royals.

Last year, when RCB hosted DC for a game at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Yadav dismissed Karthik for a golden duck. The spinner will aim to do the same thing tonight.

#2 Virat Kohli vs Khaleel Ahmed

Virat Kohli is the Orange Cap holder in this season. He has reinvented his game and destroyed almost every bowling attack that he has faced in IPL 2024. Kohli has a phenomenal record against DC in IPL. Notably, he scored two half-centuries in the two games against Delhi last season.

DC will expect their new-ball bowler Khaleel Ahmed to use the conditions well and get rid of Kohli early. Kohli has struggled a bit against left-arm pace in the past. It will be interesting to see how he tackles Khaleel in the powerplay.

#3 Mohammed Siraj vs Jake Fraser-McGurk

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj won the Player of the Match award in RCB's last IPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He did not allow easy runs to the Gujarat Titans batters in the powerplay overs.

RCB fans will hope for a similar performance from their lead pacer in tonight's game. Meanwhile, DC will expect Jake Fraser-McGurk to produce another destructive innings in IPL. The battle between Siraj and the maverick Aussie will likely determine the winner of the RCB vs DC match.

