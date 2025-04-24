3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs RR, Match 42 of IPL 2025 ft. Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, April 24, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the cash-rich league.

RCB have won five out of eight matches so far and occupy the fourth spot on the points table. They have 10 points to their name and an NRR of +0.472. However, the Royal Challengers have lost all three home games and will look to turn it around.

RR, on the other hand, have yet to fire in this year's cash-rich league. The Royals have won just two out of eight matches and have only four points to their name at an NRR of -0.633. With the race for the playoffs heating up, Rajasthan will be desperate to bounce back and get their campaign going.

Both sides boast some in-form players, and there are a few interesting matchups on the cards. On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

3 player battles to watch out for in RCB vs RR, Match 42 of IPL 2025

#1 Virat Kohli vs Jofra Archer

The former RCB skipper has been in excellent form in IPL 2025, scoring two half-centuries in the last three games. His form will be crucial as Bengaluru look to stay afloat in the race for the top four.

Jofra Archer, on the other hand, has been equally impressive with the new ball and has picked up six wickets in that phase.

With two in-form cricketers going at each other, a cracking contest is on the cards. Notably, Virat Kohli has managed to accumulate only 34 runs off 32 deliveries from Jofra Archer at a strike rate of 106.2 in the IPL.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Josh Hazlewood

After a sedate start to IPL 2025, Yashasvi Jaiswal has finally found his momentum, smashing three consecutive half-centuries. His batting form will be crucial once again, as RR look to bounce back from four defeats on the trot.

However, the left-handed batter will be challenged by ace RCB fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. The Aussie speedster has picked up 12 wickets in eight games, with the best figures of 3/14.

Jaiswal has enjoyed success against Hazlewood, scoring 55 runs off 21 balls while getting out only twice in the shortest format. How the young Indian batter fares against Hazlewood will significantly impact this match.

#3 Rajat Patidar vs Wanindu Hasaranga

The RCB skipper is known for his attacking prowess against spinners in the middle phase of the game. However, he could be significantly challenged by RR spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

The Sri Lankan spinner is slowly getting into rhythm, picking up nine wickets in six matches, and will look to trouble the Bengaluru batters. Thus, his duel with Rajat Patidar will be one to watch out for.

