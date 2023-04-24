3 player battles to watch out for in SRH vs DC, Match 34 of IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 34 of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. This will be the seventh match of the ongoing tournament for both teams.

SRH have managed only two wins in six matches so far. They are currently on a two-match losing streak, having suffered defeats at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians in their last two outings. SRH's record at home has not been good so far in IPL 2023 as they have won only one of their three games.

On the other hand, DC snapped their five-match losing streak last Thursday with a victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. They will be keen to continue their momentum and build a winning streak to keep themselves alive in the race to IPL 2023 playoffs.

Some big names will be in action in the IPL 2023 match, and here's a look at the three player battles that may determine the result of the game.

#1 Umran Malik vs David Warner

David Warner will return to Hyderabad for an IPL match for the first time since 2019 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

David Warner will return to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in the IPL for the first time in four years. He previously captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad to a championship win in the 2016 season.

Warner is now the captain of the Delhi Capitals. He has struggled to score quickly this season but the southpaw showed glimpses of returning to form in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. SRH will be keen to dismiss him cheaply.

All eyes will be on express pace bowler Umran Malik. Warner scored 23 runs off just 11 balls against Malik last season, who will aim to improve his record against the DC skipper.

#2 Anrich Nortje vs Harry Brook

Anrich Nortje picked up one wicket against SRH last season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Anrich Nortje is DC's top overseas pacer in IPL 2023. He will have the responsibility of dismissing SRH's opener Harry Brook in tonight's game. Brook has never faced Nortje in the T20 format before.

The two players have crossed paths in Tests and ODIs, where Brook scored two fours and a six off 24 balls against Nortje. It will be interesting to see which player comes out on top in tonight's battle.

#3 Prithvi Shaw vs Washington Sundar

Prithvi Shaw lost his wicket to Varun CV in his previous IPL 2023 match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Prithvi Shaw has struggled to score big in IPL 2023 so far. The Delhi Capitals opener could not tackle Varun Chakravarthy's spin in his previous innings. Hence, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram may introduce a spin bowler early into the attack in tonight's match.

Washington Sundar has a good amount of bowling experience in the powerplay. Although Sundar has never dismissed Shaw before, the off-spinner could trouble the DC batter with his bowling.

