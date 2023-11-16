3 players in the 2023 World Cup semifinals CSK can't afford to miss out on for IPL 2024

The 2023 World Cup semifinals are on the verge of concluding, with Australia comfortably placed in the second innings of their clash against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, November 16.

At the time of writing, David Warner and Travis Head had helped the Aussies race away to 60/0 in the first six overs. With a required run rate of 3.47, the five-time world champions should be on course to book a spot in the summit clash against India. The hosts beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

In other news, the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is scheduled to be held next month. All 10 teams are undoubtedly keeping an eye on cricket's biggest international tournament to spot some talent they can acquire.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could use a couple of overseas replacements, with the Men in Yellow not being particularly strong in that department.

Here are three players in the 2023 World Cup semifinals who CSK can't afford to miss out on at the IPL 2024 auction.

#3 Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell had an excellent World Cup campaign with New Zealand

Daryl Mitchell's 2023 World Cup campaign is over now, with New Zealand bowing out at the semifinal stage. However, the experienced all-rounder didn't go down without a fight.

Mitchell amassed a superb century in the semifinal, his second of the tournament against India, to keep the Kiwis in the hunt despite chasing a massive total. Overall, in the competition, he tallied 552 runs in 10 matches at an average of 69 and a strike rate of 111.06, with two fifties and two hundreds.

What stands out with Mitchell is his ability against spin, which is more advanced than overseas players' general skillset. He is also capable of rolling his arm over, with his cutters likely to be useful at Chepauk. The 32-year-old is also a safe catcher and fits the CSK mold.

Mitchell has made an impression in the 2023 World Cup and should be in the thick of things when the IPL 2024 auction rolls around. He could fit in well at CSK.

#2 Travis Head

Travis Head's aggression could serve CSK well at the top

Travis Head hasn't been in the IPL picture in the last few years, but he has advanced his game significantly to emerge as one of the world's most aggressive batters. The opener made a splash on his return from injury in the 2023 World Cup, smacking a century to show his incredible hitting prowess on the big stage.

Devon Conway has been remarkably consistent for CSK as an opener, but the Men in Yellow might want to move towards a more attacking option to partner Ruturaj Gaikwad. Moreover, Gaikwad could use an opening partner who is adept at taking on pace at will, a weakness that was sometimes exploited last year.

The Conway-Gaikwad partnership has been at the center of CSK's success, so they won't be willing to make a change anytime soon. But given Head's explosiveness and part-time off-spin, he could easily make the 25-man squad and be of value.

#1 Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee is South Africa's leading wicket-taker at the 2023 World Cup

The most obvious choice on the list, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) speedster Gerald Coetzee is one man CSK must have on their radar. The 23-year-old fast bowler is one of the brightest talents in world cricket and is bound to become an incredible T20 asset in the years to come, if he isn't already.

Coetzee has really stepped up for South Africa in the 2023 World Cup in Anrich Nortje's absence. He has picked up 18 wickets to emerge as the team's leading wicket-taker and has been impressive in the middle overs with his pace and bounce.

Coetzee also has a fair amount of batting ability and could become a handy lower-order option in T20s. It's a miracle that he hasn't been picked up in the IPL yet, and CSK should definitely come calling.

